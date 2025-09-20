  1. Home
  2. India expects Saudi Arabia to keep mutual sensitivities in mind: MEA on Saudi-Pak pact

India expects Saudi Arabia to keep mutual sensitivities in mind: MEA on Saudi-Pak pact

News Network
September 19, 2025

New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
September 9,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

Agencies
September 20,2025

The Israeli military has warned it would operate with “unprecedented force” in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier.

Israel’s bid to capture Gaza City has sparked international outrage, with the territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and gripped by a UN-declared famine.

It comes ahead of a planned move by several Western countries, including France and Britain, to recognize a Palestinian state next week at a UN summit.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings. Israel says hundreds of thousands of them have fled the Gaza Strip’s largest city.

In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: “From this moment, Salah Al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

He added the only possible route south was via Al-Rashid street and urged residents to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area.”

Israel on Wednesday announced a “temporary” new route for residents to flee Gaza City, after it launched an intense ground offensive and massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory’s main city after nearly two years of devastating war.

The military had said the transportation route via Salah Al-Din street would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

Salah Al-Din street is the main north-south road through the Gaza Strip.

The US-backed offensive on Gaza City began on Tuesday and came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.
Israel rejected the findings and slammed it as “distorted and false.”

‘We have lost everything’

AFP footage from the Al-Rashid coastal road on Thursday showed long lines of Palestinians heading south on foot or in vehicles piled high with meagre belongings.

In western Gaza City on Friday, displaced Palestinian Sami Baroud described “relentless and intense shelling.”

“Our life has become nothing but explosions and danger,” the 35-year-old told AFP by telephone.

“We have lost everything – our lives, our future, our sense of safety. How can I evacuate when I can’t even afford transportation?”

Umm Mohammed Al-Hattab, 49, also said her family had nowhere to go and couldn’t afford the cost of moving.

“My seven children and I are still living in tents in western Gaza City after (Israel) bombed our home,” she said.
“The bombing hasn’t stopped, and at any moment, we expect a missile to fall on us. My children are terrified, and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,141 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

News Network
September 15,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 15: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, September 14, evening when two buses collided.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razik (27), son of Mohammad from Millath Nagar in Ullal near Mangaluru. 

Razik, who was working in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was on his way to his night shift duty when the bus he was travelling in met with a fatal collision. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Razik had completed his civil engineering studies before moving abroad in search of employment. He was working with Politech Company in Jubail. Just a month ago, he had returned to Saudi Arabia after spending time with his family in Ullal between July 11 and August 15.

The tragedy has cast a deep shadow over the family, which had already endured the loss of a son and a daughter to illness in earlier years. Razik was the youngest child of Mohammad. He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

The news of his death has plunged Millath Nagar into mourning, with friends and relatives remembering him as a hardworking and soft-spoken young man whose life ended far too soon.

