India extends international passenger flight suspension till Aug 31

News Network
July 30, 2021

New Delhi, July 30: India once again extended the ban on international flights until August 31, 2021, midnight in a circular issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The decision comes amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries. 

The earlier deadline of the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was July 31, 2021, which has now been further extended.   

The DGCA, in its latest circular, said the ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) of August 31, 2021. However, it shall not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulatory body. 

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However. International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis" the circular noted. 

News Network
July 19,2021

New Delhi, July 19: The Union government has collected Rs 94,181 crore through levy of excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first three months of the current fiscal on the back of a record tax on fuel that yielded 88 per cent higher revenue than the previous financial year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand.

The same on diesel was raised to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83 a litre, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha.

This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year ago, he said.

Collections would have been higher but for fuel sales falling due to lockdown and other restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which muted economic activity and stalled mobility.

In the current fiscal starting April, where fuel sales were higher than the previous year, the collections have gone up.

"The total central excise duty collected on petrol and diesel from April to June 2021 (first quarter of FY22) is about Rs 94,181 crore," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said in reply to a separate question.

In 2018-19, excise collections on petrol and diesel were Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

Together with excise on other petro products such as ATF and natural gas, the total excise collections in April-June this year stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

The total excise collection in FY21 was Rs 3.89 lakh crore. 

Choudhary said the average share of central excise duty on petroleum products in gross revenue collected by the Union government is 12 per cent.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are market-determined with effect from June 26, 2010, and October 19, 2014, respectively," Teli said.

Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been taking appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel on the basis of international product prices and other market conditions.

"The OMCs have increased and decreased the prices of petrol and diesel according to changes in international prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate," he said, adding that "effective June 16, 2017, daily pricing of petrol and diesel has been implemented in the entire country."

The hike in taxes last year did not result in any revision in retail prices as they got adjusted against the reduction that was warranted because of the fall in international oil prices.

 But with the demand returning, international oil prices have soared, which have translated to record high petrol and diesel prices across the country. More than one-and-a-half dozen states and union territories have petrol at over Rs 100-a-litre and diesel is above that level in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Teli said prices vary from state to state due to freight rates and VAT/local levies.

"The impact of the increase in prices of petrol and diesel can be seen in their impact on inflationary trend measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI)," he said. "The weightage of petrol, diesel and LPG in the WPI index is 1.60 per cent, 3.10 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively."

He said during the current fiscal 2021-22, petrol price has been increased on 39 occasions and diesel on 36. The price of petrol has been cut on one occasion during this period and that of diesel on two occasions.

There was no change in the remaining days.

In the previous 2020-21, petrol price was hiked on 76 occasions and cut on 10, while diesel rates went up 73 times and were reduced on 24 occasions, his reply showed.

News Network
July 23,2021

Dubai, July 23: Eight categories of travellers are allowed to fly to the UAE from countries where passenger entry is suspended.

The latest addition to the exempted categories is Expo 2020 Dubai participants.

Passenger entry from 16 destinations – including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia to the UAE remains suspended until further notice.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), exempted travellers have to abide by stringent Covid safety measures, including a 10-day quarantine period.

The eight exempted categories are:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Covid safety protocols to be followed by exempted travellers.

Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols have been defined for exempted passengers from the restricted countries:

>> Negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the date of departure. The test must have been taken at an accredited laboratory and the result must have a QR code.

>> They must get a PCR test done on arrival, followed by two others on day four and eight.

>> They have to quarantine for 10 days.

>> They must wear a monitoring and tracking device. 
 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 26: With the chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who had single-handedly led the party to the seat of power in Karnataka, finally quitting the post, the Central BJP leaders are likely to announce new name to head the only-BJP-government in the entire southern-peninsula.

While Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

According to official sources, there are several names to replace B S Yediyurappa doing the rounds including that of the Union minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishvedhwar Hegde Kageri, Home minister S R Bommai, Mining minister Murugesh Nirani and others. 

The Central BJP leaders who had directed the Chief minister B S Yediyurappa to demit office, must have a definite name at their proposal and may announce it very soon, a senior BJP party functionary said.

Speaking to newsmen, after coming out from the Raj Bhavan, submitting his resignation Chief minister said, "The Governor had accepted my resignation and has asked to remain in office as caretaker till the next alternate arrangements were made".

The outgoing chief minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP National President J P Nadda, for showing generosity for heading the state despite being beyond the age of 75".

Terming his resignation to the office of the Chief minister as an act of 'Voluntary-one" he said, "During my visit to Delhi recently I myself had requested to replace me with a new face."

Replying to the question he said he would remain in active politics and work for the party to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly elections.

