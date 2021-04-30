India extends suspension of international flights till May end

  1. Home
April 30, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to or from India has been extended till May 31. The international scheduled flights under select routes, however, will remain operational on a "case-to-case" basis, the director-general of civil aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

"In partial modification of circular date 26-6-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st May 2021. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA," the DGCA circular stated.

Many countries including the US, UK, Kuwait, France and Canada have banned flights from India, citing COVID-19 cases and the "double mutant" virus being found in the country. Iran, Kuwait, Indonesia and UAE are the latest additions to this list of countries that have banned India from their citizens' travel lists.

Australia this week suspended all direct passenger flights from India for the next three weeks due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The suspension of international commercial flights comes as India continues to face the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 3,498 deaths, the health ministry data showed. A record 2,97,540 passengers were also discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data shows.

April 30,2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: In no respite, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday. This is the ninth day in a row that the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections, the highest in the world.

The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now over 1.87 crore and there are 31,70,228 active cases, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India has crossed the grim mark of two lakh deaths. So far, 1,53,84,418 people have recuperated from the disease. 

April 19,2021

Manjeshwar, Apr 19: A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding bus knocked his motorbike down at Hosangadi Pete near Manjeshwar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Paivalike Beedubail. 

While the bus belonging to Kerala State Road Corporation was plying from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, the motorbike was too heading to Kasaragod from Talapady.

It is said that the bus hit the motorbike from behind while trying to overtake another vehicle.  The intensity was such that the rider died on the spot. 

Manjeshwar police have seized the bus and registered a case in this regard.

April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

