  1. Home
  2. India extends suspension of international flights till Oct 31

India extends suspension of international flights till Oct 31

News Network
September 28, 2021

The government of India on Tuesday, September 28, extended the suspension on international scheduled commercial flights till October 31 owing to the coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) pandemic.

The latest circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continued to keep international cargo flights and those approved by the regulator to operate.

The DGCA also said that scheduled international flights might be allowed on selected routes on a case to case basis.

The Indian government banned international commercial flights since March 23, 2020, to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection. It eased the restrictions on flights in certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement during the past year.

The air bubble pact between the two countries allows the operation of special international flights by the national carrier between their territories. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Qatar and Bhutan.

India was considering lifting the restrictions on international commercial flights on September 30. However, it extended the ban in the face of a looming threat of the third wave of infection and the rising cases of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 in several countries.

Even as the restrictions on international air travel continued, India allowed operating special flights on specific routes, especially to repatriate stranded citizens.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2021

The BJP on Friday alleged that "third party political and apolitical forces" including Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) could be behind instigating protesters to attack Assam Police personnel during an eviction drive in Darrang district.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured in clashes between police and alleged encroachers during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti and other villages under Sipajhar revenue circle on Thursday.

"At Gorukhuti, we have observed a pattern similar to the PFI's way of functioning. The outfit aims to only create unrest," local BJP MP Dilip Saikia told reporters.

He said that other "political and apolitical organisations" could also be behind the incident and the facts will gradually be unravelled during investigation.

BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita claimed that there was a "pre-planned move" to gather people from outside and attack the police.

"Doubtful citizens are being evicted and the BJP is fully behind the state government's drive," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2021

Kasaragod, Sept 16: The Crime Branch police, investigating the Manjeswaram Assembly election bribery case, on Thursday questioned K Surendran, Kerala state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The investigating agency had recently summoned Surendran to be present for interrogation before crime branch DySP at the guest house.

Surendran is accused of threatening and later bribing the BSP candidate in Manjeswaram Assembly constituency K Sundara to withdraw his nomination papers. Surendran was a candidate in the constituency.

Sundara had given statement that Surendran had given Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone to make his exit from the election fray. Based on this, the police had registered a case under sections 171 B and E of the IPC, for bribery aimed at sabotaging an election.

Talking to media after the quizzing, Surendran said the case was among the many politically-motivated cases against him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri
September 23,2021

KSA.jpg

Fervour and happiness are on their zenith in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it celebrates its 91st National Day. The National Day of the KSA is observed with growing avidity every year on 23rd Sept. This day is observed as a day off for all private and public sectors as per the Kingdom's Labour Law. 

We feel that earth and sky are blended with grand greens with the impressive decorations of the Saudi flags and phrases on this occasion. "THIS IS OUR HOME" is the attractive catch-line this year. 

When it comes to the development and progress in the KSA, the old dictum "From Camel to Cadillac" takes its high speed as the Kingdom saw the great and rapid milestones in the field of political, economic, educational, healthcare, industrialization, national security, military and socio-humanitarian including in judicial spectrums under the visionary leaderships of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Now its eyes are on the voyage to moon!

I feel something missing if I don't say something about the management and control prudently steered by the KSA and its leaderships during covid-19. It's highly appreciative and unparallel jobs undertaken by its leaderships. Today the case of corona is only 57 in the KSA. 

Today hundreds of thousands of non-resident Indians living in Saudi Arabia too are saying, indeed "THIS IS OUR HOME".

 

The author, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri, has been working in Saudi Arabia for last 17 years. He is also a lawyer and a social worker.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.