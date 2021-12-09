  1. Home
India extends suspension of scheduled international flights till Jan 31

December 9, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 9: India will keep its scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services.

The regulator issued a circular on Thursday, saying "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022."

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. 

November 26,2021

Lucknow, Nov 26: Four members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, including a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were found murdered at their home on Thursday morning.

Relatives of the family, which belongs to a Scheduled Caste, have claimed the girl could have been raped before her death, and they have accused a neighbouring family, which belongs to the so-called "upper caste", of the crime.

Police have registered an FIR with charges including gang rape and murder against 11 named persons. The Prayagraj police chief told the media some people had been taken into custody for questioning.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party's in-charge for the state, which votes in an Assembly election next year, is due to visit Prayagraj at 3 pm, and is expected to meet with the family members of those killed.

The bodies of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, and their children were found at their home.

Police said they may have been attacked with a sharp weapon, and that there were grievous injuries on their bodies. The girl's body was found in a room inside the house, while the other three bodies were found together in the courtyard.

A member of the extended family told the media of a land dispute with the "upper caste" family that had been festering since 2019, and claimed the victims had been assaulted by that family in September. The police, however, were trying to force a compromise, the family member alleged.

"The police were forcing the murder victims to compromise. Sushil Kumar (a police constable) used to come to us and pressure us to compromise. The police used to sit at their (accused) homes. The local inspector also told us to compromise," the family member told the media.

"On September 21 the family was beaten up but an FIR was filed only after a week, and then a counter FIR was filed against the aggrieved family too, though they were the ones who got beaten up," the family member added.

"It appears all four were hit on the head with an axe. There are grievous injuries on the bodies. Initial information suggests that in 2019 and 2021 they had filed cases under the SC/ST Act against some people related to a land dispute. The family alleged there was no headway in these cases. We will take strict action," Sarvashrestha Tripathi, the Prayagraj police chief, said in a video statement. 

December 6,2021

New Delhi, Dec 6: India's Covid-19 caseload went up to 3,464,1561 after the country added 8,306 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry's update on Monday morning. The death toll saw a jump of 211 cases and now stands at 473,537, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active caseload reached 98,416, the lowest in the last 18 months. The total active cases, currently, account for 0.28 per cent of the total caseload.

The recovery rate atands at 98.35 per cent, as per the data. As many as 8,834 people recuperated in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries jumped to 34,069,608.

Notably, the daily positivity rate (0.94 per cent) has been less than 2 per cent for the last 63 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.78 per cent) has been less than 1 per cent for the last 22 days.

On the vaccination front, the country has administered 1.27 billion vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose to 21 with 17 more testing positive for the new strain on Sunday.

So far, Delhi along with Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra have reported cases of Omicron, which is said to be more contagious than previous mutations of coronavirus.

December 8,2021

skm.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been at the forefront of farmer protests at Delhi's borders for over a year now, this evening released a statement saying that they have arrived at a consensus to "accept the Centre's proposal."

An urgent meeting of the SKM 's five-member committee was held at the All India Kisan Sabha office at Delhi's KG Marg at 10 am on 8 December, after which a meeting was slated at the Singhu border late afternoon.

After the second meeting, the SKM released the statement, and also said that a meeting will be held at the Singhu border on 9 December noon to "take a formal decision to lift the morchas."

It is important to note that on 7 December, the SKM has confirmed receiving a written draft proposal from the Home Ministry, and sought "further clarifications on a few points from the government's proposal."

On 8 December, SKM said that it received a "revised draft proposal from the government of India" and that a consensus has been arrived at within SKM "to accept the proposal."

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said, "Police cases against farmers were our biggest concern, and we wouldn't have accepted the revised proposal had our demand of withdrawing police cases against farmers not been met."

Ashok Dhawale, President of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said that the revised proposal was unanimously accepted by all members of the SKM.

"Let me tell you that yesterday, when the government's proposal had come in, there was a lot of opposition within the SKM, which is why the Morcha asked for clarifications on some points from the government."

Another demand of the SKM has been that the committee likely to be formed on minimum support price (MSP) should only have members of the SKM, and farm unions that supported the three farm laws.

