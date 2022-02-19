  1. Home
  India gets duty-free access to UAE's gems, jewellery market

News Network
February 19, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 19: The domestic jewellery sector will get a huge export boost in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market as it would get duty-free access there, while the gulf nation will get greater access to the gold market here as India will give duty concessions on import of up to 200 tonnes, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

India has agreed to concessional import duties on gold imports of up to 200 tonnes per year. India imported about 70 tonnes of gold from the UAE in 2020-21.

"We are a major importer of gold. India imports about 800 tonnes of gold every year. In this particular agreement, we have given them (UAE) a TRQ (tariff rate quota) of 200 tonnes where the tariff (or import duty) in perpetuity will be one per cent less than whatever is the tariff charged for the rest of the world.

"Therefore, the UAE has a one per cent price advantage in gold bars. That one per cent tariff difference means those 200 tonnes will be diverted to the UAE," the secretary told reporters here.

He said the biggest gain for India is "that we get zero duty access" to the UAE market for domestic jewellery. There was a five per cent duty on Indian jewellery and now, "it's gone to zero", so the gem and jewellery sector is "gung-ho", he added.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that enter India at specified tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports. TRQ would also be there for copper, polyethylene and polypropylene. India and the UAE on Friday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), under which a number of domestic goods will get zero duty access to the UAE market.

The pact may come into force in April or May. India and the UAE on Friday signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), under which a number of domestic goods will get zero duty access to the UAE market.

When asked about the inclusion of the digital trade chapter in the agreement, the secretary said that for the first time, this sector is there in the trade agreement signed by India and it shows that India is ready to talk on this bilaterally.

"There will be a lot of harmonisation in regulatory standards on how you manage digital trade between India and UAE… We (India) are discussing digital trade or e-commerce with the European Union, Australia, UK and Canada," he said.

Explaining the chapter, Joint Secretary in the department of commerce Srikar Reddy said that this is a "best endeavour" chapter where the dispute settlement mechanism will not apply. "We are focusing on how to harness the future economic growth opportunity that digital trade provides. "We are focusing on how to harness the future economic growth opportunity that digital trade provides.

"We have provisions in the chapter regarding paperless trading, consumer protection, unsolicited commercial electronic messages, personal data protection, cross border flow of information and cooperation of digital products and electronic payments," Reddy said. Norms for customs duties on electronic transmission are linked with the current moratorium, which is there in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Talking about the safeguard mechanism present in the India-UAE agreement, the secretary said there is a permanent safeguard mechanism that will kick in if there is any sudden surge in imports. He added that the agreement also has the "most stringent" rules of origin (ROO) and value addition norms.

Generally, value addition is in the range of 30-35 per cent. But, in this pact, it is broadly 40 per cent barring gold and a couple of other high-value items. "Trade diversion is not going to happen because of these stringent value addition norms," he added.

The "rules of origin" provision prescribes for the minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating goods in that country. Under this provision, a country that has inked an FTA with India cannot dump goods from some third country in the Indian market by just putting a label on it. It has to undertake a prescribed value addition in that product to export to India. Rules of origin norms help contain the dumping of goods.

To protect sensitive sectors, India has kept certain segments out of the ambit of this agreement. These include dairy, fruits, vegetables, cereals, tea, coffee, sugar, food preparation, tobacco, petroleum waxes, coke, dyes, soaps, natural rubber, tyres, footwears, processed marbles, toys, plastics, scrap of aluminium and copper, medical devices, TV pictures, auto and auto components and sectors under the production-linked incentive scheme.

It is a comprehensive agreement. It covers goods, services, ROO, SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary), TBT (technical barriers to trade), dispute settlement and trade facilitation.

"These are standard parts of an FTA but we are now into a new age FTAs. This is the first time that we are getting into digital trade, government procurement, IPRs (intellectual property rights).

"These are the areas where India was traditionally diffident upon engaging with multilateral or bilaterally. I think (now) it shows maturity and the confidence that we are going ahead and signing (agreements with these chapters)," he said.

These chapters, he said, might be small but they set the path, trend and tone, and it conveys the sense of India's desire to be a large global player in many fields, he said. 

The comprehensive free-trade agreement signed between India and the UAE will help the two-way commerce reach the USD 100-billion mark in over five years and create about 10 lakh jobs in sectors such as apparel, plastic, leather and pharma.

Under the pact, the UAE is opening the market for 90 per cent of Indian goods at zero duty and in five years time, it would reach 99 per cent. Similarly, India would give zero duty market access to 80 per cent of their exports and in ten years time, it would go up to 90 per cent.

News Network
February 10,2022

Udupi, Feb 10: With the Karnataka hijab row snowballing into a major controversy, the protesting students, who have filed petitions in the High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, have vowed to fight until victory.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday stated that the hijab row has been created and discussed at the international level only to denigrate the only BJP government in south India.

Shifa, one of the students of Udupi College from where the hijab row erupted, stated that even if the larger bench gives verdict against them on wearing hijab, they will continue to fight for their right. "We will fight until victory. The legal battle on wearing hijab to attend classes will be continued," she said.

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, another student, Aliya, said: "We will fight for our hijab rights which are our constitutional and religious rights in case the court ruling comes against wearing hijab.

Asked about them being trained and provoked by CFI, she explained that it's not the CFI that has come to them. "After seeing their philanthropic and student-friendly activities, we approached them. They are supporting our struggle. They need not tell us about our rights. We are fighting for it. We don't know why the issue is being made so big. They would have taken a simple decision at the school management level and sorted this out," she said.

Nagesh said It is clear that there is a big conspiracy behind the hijab row.."The hijab is banned by Muslim countries. One particular college issue of one of the districts in the state is an international issue today. This is being done to discredit the nation. To create ill-opinion about India and a negative mindset about the country. It is a conspiracy to put blame on the ruling establishment," he said.

However, no conspiracy is going to work in Karnataka and some elements are not tolerant of the fact that everything is being run smoothly in the state by the ruling BJP government, Nagesh said.

He further said, for about a month, there were no protests in other colleges of Udupi, from where the hijab row has started. Among 12 students who have started the agitation, 6 agreed to attend classes without hijab, he added.

Ataulla, the President of Campus Front of India (CFI), said that they are helping students to get their rights. The organisation is not provoking them. He maintained that there is no link of CFI with SDPI or PFI. Along with CFI, Muslim organisations are also supporting the hijab rights for Muslim students. "Hijab row has been blown out of proportion by ruling BJP to come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Their aim is to polarise Hindu-Muslim votes," he said.

The controversy began last month when some hijab-clad students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started coming in hijab.

The students later went on a protest, refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.  

News Network
February 18,2022

Tumakuru, Feb 18: A lecturer of a private college in Tumakuru district of Karnataka resigned after she was requested to remove hijab.

Chandini Naz, who worked at the Jain PU College in the district for more than three years, was told to remove the hijab before entering into the classroom.

In her resignation letter, dated February 16, she said "right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny."

"As I have addressed above, I Chandini, lecturer, department of English, resigning from my position of English subject, as you demanded me to remove my hijab which I have been wearing for three years in your college. The right to religion is a constitutional right that nobody can deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act (sic),” the letter read.

According to media reports, she said she hasn't faced any problem so far for wearing hijab. "But yesterday, the principal told me that I can't wear hijab or any religious symbol while teaching. But I have taught for the last three years wearing hijab. This new decision is a hit to my self-respect," she said.

Principle of the college, K.T. Manjunath, after the interim High Court order, the college authorities requested her not to wear hijab in the class room. She chose to resign instead.

Manjunath reasoned that if a teacher is allowed to wear hijab, the students will demand that they too should be allowed to do it.

News Network
February 8,2022

Bhopal, Feb 8: After the Hindutva agitation against Muslim girls wearing  headscarves or hijab in colleges escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code,” Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools. Also, in a video which went viral on social media, Parmar is being heard saying the department is working (school education department) on a dress code for Chief Minister Rise Schools in order to bring uniformity and equality among students.

The minister also claimed that “school uniform isn’t connected to any community, it is for all and it was unfortunate that people are connecting it with a community.”

Speaking on this issue, Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal said that it is an unfortunate statement from the School Education Minister. “It is unfortunate that MP school education minister is making such statement. Daughters look good when covered. Hijab has damaged nothing but has always protected girls,” Masood added.

This came after a stand-off between hijab wearing girls and saffron shawl wearing students took place in various districts of Karnataka.

