  'India is happy with your govt's achievements in 9 years': Nadda tells PM Modi after his return from US, Egypt

‘India is happy with your govt’s achievements in 9 years’: Nadda tells PM Modi after his return from US, Egypt

News Network
June 26, 2023

New Delhi, June 26: After returning to India from his foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president J P Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, party leaders, who had gone to receive him at the airport here, said.

PM Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

"He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said the prime minister asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on.

"We apprised him about that," he said.

News Network
June 14,2023

Bengaluru, June 14: The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

News Network
June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 13: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said several Dalit leaders, now and in the past, including him, were deprived of opportunities despite "having all the ability to become the chief minister", and called on the community to stay united. He also spoke about him not being given credit for Congress's victory in the 2013 Assembly polls, despite the "party coming to power under his presidency", and pointed out that it is not the case now.

"The inferiority complex amongst us (Dalits) has to go -- that's the reason I openly say I will become chief minister. Why should I not? K H Muniyappa (Dalit leader and Minister) should also become, why should he not? What is the shortcoming in the ability of Muniyappa or Parameshwara or Mahadevappa (minister) or (among veteran past leaders like) Basavalingappa or N Rachaiah or Ranganath?" Parameshwara said.

Addressing an event here, he said, "opportunities were deprived." He then called on Dalits to raise their voice for their rights and use their vote in a right way, and reminded them of the importance of the Constitution. Parameshwara had openly expressed his chief ministerial ambitions in the past, and on Congress choosing Siddaramaiah for the coveted post after the poll results last month, he had cautioned the party's central leadership that if a deputy chief minister post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reactions and it would spell trouble for the party.

The 71-year-old Dalit leader was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years). He had lost the 2013 Assembly polls from Koratagere, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he was defeated, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government (2013-2018).

Noting that Congress came to power in 2013 after a gap of nine years, Parameshwara said he was then the Pradesh Congress Committee President and it was under his leadership that the party came to power, but no one gave him the credit. "No one spoke about it. I too did not speak about it. Contrary to that, today people give and leaders claim credit for the party coming to power (in 2023) under their leadership," he said, without taking Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar's names. Parameshwara also claimed that Congress lost the 2018 polls for neglecting certain communities. He did not name any community, but he seemed to indicate the Dalit community.

The 2018 Assembly poll defeat taught Congress a lesson, as to what would be the result of neglecting the communities that stood by it, he said, adding that's the reason in 2023 polls some leaders got together and came up with a strategy to get back the support of communities that were neglected by the party. Recalling that the party leadership gave him the responsibility of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, while K H Muniyappa was given the responsibility of observing Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday celebrations, ahead of the Assembly polls, Parameshwara said both of them discussed and decided not to accept it, as it was a continuation of the "divide and rule" against Dalit community.

"We too understand, it was divided as Jagjivan Ram is Dalit-Left (to which Muniyappa belongs) and Ambedkar is Dalit-Right (to which Parameshwara belongs). Look at the way we are seen," he said, adding that it was then decided to orgainse a "Ikyatha Samavesha" including all SCs and STs in Chitradurga, which sent out a message to the state ahead of polls.

News Network
June 21,2023

Kalaburgi, June 21: A 17-year-old student has allegedly been murdered by his friends at Nagrani Bridge in Jewargi taluk. 

The victim has been identified as Shivakumar, who was studying second PUC in a private college in Kalaburagi. 

His parents have lodged a complaint at Nelogi Police Station on Wednesday. 

The parents alleged that few of his neighbourhood friends in Kamalanagar — at the outskirts of the city — had carried their son to Veerabhadreshwar temple in Chinamgera village of Afzalpur taluk, and killed him while returning home. 

They further alleged in their complaint that the suspects threw Shivakumar's body under the bridge.

Police said that the deceased had gone out with his friends on Sunday (June 18) and did not return home even as all his friends came back. 

The parents and relatives then searched for him and on Tuesday (June 18) Shivakumar's body was found in the Bhima River near Nagarani. 

