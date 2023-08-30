  1. Home
I.N.D.I.A has many choices for PM face, what does BJP have: Uddhav's dig

News Network
August 30, 2023



Mumbai, Aug 30: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has several choices to project as the prime ministerial candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one. 

He was addressing a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day INDIA meeting that is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

"The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one choice that we have seen for the last nine years. I.N.D.I.A alliance has several choices for the PM post. What choices does the BJP have?" Thackeray said in response to a question.

He also took a swipe at the Centre over its decision to slash by Rs 200 the LPG prices per cylinder as a "Raksha Bandhan" gift.

The government announced the cut in domestic cooking gas prices on Tuesday.

"Was there no Raksha Bandhan in the last nine years? As I.N.D.I.A (alliance) progresses, the LPG cylinders will be given for free. No matter what they do, people are smart and understand everything," Thackeray said.

Replying to a question on the Niti Aayog's masterplan for the economic transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thackeray said his party would oppose any such a move of the central government's intervention.

On whether a convenor would be appointed for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "Let's wait for the meeting and deliberations to take place."
In a swipe at the ruling alliance led by the BJP, he asked, "Does anyone know who the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenor is."

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that ass many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance meet on August 31 and September 1.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change. Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA. He said there is no confusion over NCP.

News Network
August 23,2023



Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.



News Network
August 21,2023



Chennai, Aug 21: A Muslim woman was reportedly forced to leave examination hall during the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha’s exam at a school near Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu after she turned down the demand to show her hair by removing her hijab.

Shabana, who teaches Arabic at a school in Tiruvannamalai town, was prepared to appear for her Madhyama exam at Annamalai Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Somasipadi village. However, a few minutes after the exam started on Sunday, August 20, she was asked to stop writing and remove her hijab.

“I informed the principal that I am a teacher and I cannot remove my hijab. The principal was not ready to listen to my explanations. I was standing for a couple of minutes hoping he would leave the place and I can continue my test. However, the school correspondent came in some time, raised her voice and said that she cannot allow me to take the exam if I wear the hijab. She took away my writing pad, kept it outside and told me to move out and enter the exam hall only after removing my hijab,” the victim told reporters.

Shabana said that within 20 minutes after she began writing, she was asked by the school principal, who came for invigilation, to remove her hijab.

According to Shabana, the school correspondent also asked her to submit a letter saying that she did not want to take the exam if she had to remove the hijab.

Shabana told the correspondent the hijab was like a uniform and that as a teacher, if she removed her hijab, students would think they could remove theirs also. “She said I cannot argue with her. Despite pleading with her for some time and saying that I can remove the nose piece, she was not ready to allow me,” the candidate said.

Shabana also said that she was made to wait for close to an hour by the authorities as they continued arguing with her, disallowing her to take the exam.

Later, Shabana's husband confronted the school management about the matter. Condemning the incident, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in front of the exam centre.

“This is a democratic, secular country. Each one has their religious rights and no one should be allowed to take away anyone’s religious freedom. When we asked the principal if there was any government order on this, we were told that the Hindi Prachar Sabha secretary had informed them,” said Mustaq Baasha, SDPI president in Tiruvannamalai district.

“The government should provide justice to the woman and take stringent action against the authorities for discrimination,” the SDPI leader said, adding that such incidents could not be allowed to take place in Tamil Nadu, “the land of Periyar”.

An official from the district education department said that the exam was conducted by the Hindi Prachar Sabha and not the state government, adding that the government had not issued any such order insisting that candidates should remove their hijab.

