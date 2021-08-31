  1. Home
  2. India holds talks with Taliban, gets assurance that no one will be allowed to use Afghan soil against India

India holds talks with Taliban, gets assurance that no one will be allowed to use Afghan soil against India

News Network
August 31, 2021

taliban.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India's envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to come to India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release. 

It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2021

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry.

The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.

The committee of experts has said that to battle the third wave of the pandemic, the Centre will need to prepare their resources keeping in mind 23 hospitalisations per 100 positive cases, if the COVID test positivity rate increases in the country once again.

The NIDM committee, headed by NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, has estimated that 20 percent of all the cases with severe or moderately severe symptoms might require hospitalisation. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, said that the central government is fully prepared and equipped to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, and an allocation of over Rs 23 crores has been made for this purpose. He further stated that steps are being taken to strengthen the paediatric care and facilities in the country, as it is predicted that the third wave will have an impact on the under-18 population.

With the educational institutes across the country reopening in a phased manner, many citizens have expressed their concern regarding the impending third wave of the pandemic, which might have an adverse effect on the students.

Vaccine trials for those under the age of 18 are being conducted across the country. In a related development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave nod to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized for use in the country.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2021

New Delhi, Aug 18: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years” and that it was a “great relief”.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2021

India on Tuesday, 31 August, reported 30,941 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,27,68,880. The death toll increased by 350 to 4,38,560.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,70,640 active cases across the country, while 3,19,59,680 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,275 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 19,622 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 3,741 new cases.

Meanwhile, more than 64.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 59.62 lakh jabs were given on Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.