India an ideal testing lab; its solutions can be easily applied anywhere: PM Modi

News Network
August 19, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is an ideal testing lab for solutions and underlined that the solutions that succeed in the country can be easily applied anywhere in the world.

In his virtual address at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet here in the city, the Prime Minister said India's digital public infrastructure offers a scalable, secure and inclusive solution for global challenges.

"India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone," Modi said.

With such diversity, India is an ideal testing lab for solution, he said, adding "A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world."

Modi told the delegates attending the meet that India is ready to share its experience with the world.

The Prime Minister informed the audience that the country has now created an online global public digital goods depository, the India Stacks, to ensure that no one is left behind.

He called upon the participants at the event to put in efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross country comparison of digital skills and to set up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling.

Cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally, Modi emphasised on building consensus on the "G20 High Level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy."

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Explaining the experiments done by the Government of India on the digital economy front, Modi said the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones revolutionised financial transactions.

"We are building 'Bhashini', an AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India," the Prime Minister said.

News Network
August 18,2023

New Delhi, Aug 18: India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has revealed its initial images of the moon today, shortly after its successful detachment from the spacecraft's propulsion module. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) proudly shared these captivating visuals, captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The composite collection of images beautifully portrays various moon craters, including the notable Giordano Bruno crater, acknowledged as one of the relatively young and large lunar craters.

Among the remarkable sights captured by the LI Camera-1 are images showcasing the Harkhebi J crater, boasting an impressive diameter of around 43 kilometers. These snapshots were taken subsequent to the separation of the lander from the propulsion module, marking a significant milestone in India's lunar exploration endeavors. 

"Thanks for the ride, mate", said the lander module after detaching from the propulsion system. The spacecraft's module is poised for a descent into a lower orbital trajectory after successfully undergoing the deboosting operation today. The Land Module (LM) remains in optimal health, with the executed manoeuvre effectively shifting its orbit to a new configuration of 113 km x 157 km. The forthcoming deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20 at approximately 2 am.

This process of deboosting, involving a controlled reduction in speed, will strategically position the Lander Module within an orbital pathway characterized by specific parameters. At this orbit, the Perilune—representing the point closest to the Moon—will be approximately 30 kilometers, while the Apolune—indicating the farthest point from the Moon—will extend to 100 kilometers.

With the planned trajectory in place, the lander is poised to execute a crucial "soft landing" on the moon's southern polar region on August 23. Simultaneously, the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the moon, dedicating its efforts to analyzing Earth's atmosphere. 

Upon the completion of the landing process and the subsequent settling of lunar dust, the 'Pragyaan' rover will embark on its journey, descending from the Vikram Lander. A reciprocal exchange will occur as well, with the lander capturing images of the rover.

Subsequent to this pivotal moon landing, the rover will undertake a critical mission—gathering essential data related to the moon's surface composition and geology. This undertaking is poised to facilitate comprehensive research endeavors, laying the groundwork for a diverse range of investigations and studies. 

Agencies
August 12,2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village.

Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan.

He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

'The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

'Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,' he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

'Our free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world,' he said.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

News Network
August 19,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Even as the poll bugle was sounded for 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the prospects of the saffron party in Karnataka, which was considered as the gateway to south India for the party seem to be bleak.

The BJP state unit is still waiting for the appointment of Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly and council even three months after the poll results were declared on May 10.

The Congress is all set to avenge “Operation Lotus” through which the BJP came to power in the state by poaching the grand old party’s leadership. The BJP leadership is making frantic efforts to retain its leaders in its fold. Dy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has stated that anything can happen in politics and nothing is permanent.

Sources said that the Congress party has given a specific task to poach leaders from the BJP. The party has prepared a list of 13 to 15 prominent leaders who can win elections on their own and draw them in. If it happens, the BJP will suffer a major blow.

Sources within the BJP said that the high command is still upset with the state leaders following the humiliating defeat in the assembly elections. The Congress, buoyed by its success in Karnataka, has launched the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a new version of the UPA and is challenging the BJP at the national level.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slammed his attempt to take a jibe at family politics during his Independence Day speech delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Siddaramaiah has also announced that the Congress would win 20 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

There is no voice in the Karnataka BJP to counter the combined attacks of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. The party’s old warhorse who brought the BJP to power in Karnataka, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, occasionally makes an appearance and issues statements. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai is presently managing the show.

Congress leaders are chiding the BJP that never in the history of the state legislature, has the budget session been conducted without a Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka. They also point fingers at infighting within the party.

The state’s political circles are abuzz with rumors of a “Reverse Operation Lotus” or “Operation Hast”. Sources said that the Congress is planning to pull leaders to ensure the defeat of major BJP leaders. Sources said that senior BJP leader V. Somanna was approached by the Congress to defeat BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya from the Bengaluru South seat. They said that the Congress is contemplating to field Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, against Tejasvi Surya in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources stated that former CM Jagadish Shettar will take on Union Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi for the Hubballi seat. The Congress is trying to ensure the defeat of Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi Chikkamagaluru MP seat.

Though the BJP managed to retain all the Udupi district assembly seats, the party had to bite the dust in Chikkamagaluru district as the Congress won all the seats. Former BJP national general secretary and prominent Vokkaliga leader C.T. Ravi was defeated by the Congress candidate. Dy CM Shivakumar is focused to register a victory here as well.

The BJP state leadership is looking towards the high command for a tonic but New Delhi seems to have lost all hope. Barring Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J.P. Nadda meeting BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, nothing has moved.

The Congress is going from strength to strength by implementing its guarantee schemes in the state. It is ensuring that the minority vote bank remains intact through a slew of measures. The syllabus for children was modified and the party has removed lessons on the BJP’s iconic figure Veer Savarkar and RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The major Dalit vote bank seems to be standing with the grand old party. Shivakumar is ensuring that the Vokkaliga vote bank remains intact. There are no signs of the Lingayat vote bank rallying behind the BJP.

CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have repeatedly warned of strict action against cow vigilantism and moral policing. The BJP though tried to make a comeback with the restroom video case in Udupi college, but it failed to generate a response from across the state. 

