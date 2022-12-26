  1. Home
  India logs 157 new covid cases; mock drill gets underway across country

India logs 157 new covid cases; mock drill gets underway across country

News Network
December 27, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 27: India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459). The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. Meanwhile, the Covid mock drill got underway on Tuesday with Union Health Minister Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to check the preparedness of Covid facilities.

Hospitals across the country are holding mock drill today to assess their preparedness to tackle any spike in Covid cases. The exercise is being led by health ministers of the states concerned.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya oversaw the drill at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. "Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," Mr Mandaviya had said at a meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) yesterday.

The drill will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid management and healthcare professionals skilled in ventilator management and operation of medical oxygen plants.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to all states and Union Territories last week, asking them to hold the drill today.

Earlier spikes in Covid cases, particularly the second wave, had brought the health infrastructure to its knees, throwing up scenes of patients struggling to breathe due to lack of medical oxygen and relatives struggling to find hospital beds for their loved ones.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹ 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

Delhi's residents will be able to access real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators on a government portal, starting Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Karnataka has introduced precautionary measures by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions. It has also made two doses of Covid vaccination compulsory at bars and restaurants.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.

The West Bengal government has said it has a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.

News Network
December 23,2022

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon, they said.

The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 --had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology's Covid Suraksha programme.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. 

News Network
December 13,2022

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.

News Network
December 19,2022

bhujbal.jpg

Bagalkot, Dec 19: In an apparent case of “dishonour killing”, a man murdered his son-in-law in Bagalkot district of Karnataka state.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused Tammna Gouda and his two associates.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Bhujabala Karjagi from Takkoda village near Jamkhandi town in the district.

While Bhujabala belonged to the Jain community, Bhagyashree was a Kshatriya in Hinduism. The two had eloped from their homes a year ago and got married, police said.

After spending some time outside, the couple had returned to their native village and lived away from their parents.

Tammana Gouda nursed a deep grudge against his daughter and son-in-law and decided to kill him.

On December 17, when Bhujabala was passing through the Hanuman temple, the accused threw chilli powder into his eyes and attacked him with a machete.

A critically injured Bhujabala succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was aided by two other persons.

Savalagi police have registered a case in this regard and taken up further investigation.

