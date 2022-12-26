India logs 157 new covid cases; mock drill gets underway across country

New Delhi, Dec 27: India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459). The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. Meanwhile, the Covid mock drill got underway on Tuesday with Union Health Minister Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to check the preparedness of Covid facilities.

Hospitals across the country are holding mock drill today to assess their preparedness to tackle any spike in Covid cases. The exercise is being led by health ministers of the states concerned.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya oversaw the drill at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. "Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response," Mr Mandaviya had said at a meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) yesterday.

The drill will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid management and healthcare professionals skilled in ventilator management and operation of medical oxygen plants.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to all states and Union Territories last week, asking them to hold the drill today.

Earlier spikes in Covid cases, particularly the second wave, had brought the health infrastructure to its knees, throwing up scenes of patients struggling to breathe due to lack of medical oxygen and relatives struggling to find hospital beds for their loved ones.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of ₹ 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

Delhi's residents will be able to access real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators on a government portal, starting Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Karnataka has introduced precautionary measures by directing the use of masks at theatres and educational institutions. It has also made two doses of Covid vaccination compulsory at bars and restaurants.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian asked people to wear masks in crowded places, saying Covid protocol had never been relaxed in the state.

The West Bengal government has said it has a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.