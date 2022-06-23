  1. Home
  India logs 17,336 fresh covid cases, highest in 4 months

News Network
June 24, 2022

New Delhi, June 24: India recorded 17,336 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 13 new deaths taking the overall toll to 5,24,954. This is the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since February 20.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate is 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.07 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.59 per cent.

On Thursday, India had registered 13,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases rose to 83,990.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

On May 4, India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases.

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with top experts and officials amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in some states.

The Minister was given a presentation status of cases in India and the global scenario of a surge in cases and also directed the officials to focus on districts reporting high case positivity, increase in surveillance and ramp up testing.

The officials were also directed to focus on surveillance and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to search for any possible mutation.

He also told officials to increase the pace of vaccination including booster doses in districts reporting a high number of cases.

“It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection,” he said.

News Network
June 10,2022

protest.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Amid protests over criminal remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these demonstrations and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

News Network
June 15,2022

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.

