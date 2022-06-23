India logs 17,336 fresh covid cases, highest in 4 months

New Delhi, June 24: India recorded 17,336 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 13 new deaths taking the overall toll to 5,24,954. This is the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since February 20.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate is 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.07 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.59 per cent.

On Thursday, India had registered 13,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases rose to 83,990.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

On May 4, India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases.

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with top experts and officials amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in some states.

The Minister was given a presentation status of cases in India and the global scenario of a surge in cases and also directed the officials to focus on districts reporting high case positivity, increase in surveillance and ramp up testing.

The officials were also directed to focus on surveillance and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to search for any possible mutation.

He also told officials to increase the pace of vaccination including booster doses in districts reporting a high number of cases.

“It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection,” he said.