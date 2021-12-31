  1. Home
  India logs 22,775 new covid cases; Omicron tally at 1,431

News Network
December 31, 2021

India saw a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday. As many as 22,775 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 

Also, 406 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 4,81,486.

India's Omicron cases tally surged to 1,431 as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Family and Health Affairs on Saturday. The fast-spreading virus variant has spread to 23 states across the country, the government said.

News Network
December 27,2021

As many as 80 school children fell sick on Monday after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found in Venkatapura Tanda village near Ranibennur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda. The children fell sick after consuming midday meal. All of them have been rushed to the government hospital in Ranibennur town.

According to sources in the education department, the condition of two of the children is stated to be "critical". The rest 78 students have recovered after initial treatment.

Eye witnesses have told authorities that when midday meal was being served to the students at the school, one of the boys was served sambar with a dead lizard.

On seeing the lizard, the boy alerted others and immediately started vomiting.

Soon, other students also started to fall sick. The district administration has directed the authorities to take appropriate action on negligence by the school authorities.

News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

News Network
December 25,2021

flights.jpg

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees flights cancelled and safety curbs tightened.

Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again.

Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in a strict lockdown.

Despite early findings that Omicron is milder than other variants, scientists are concerned by the number of cases.

Record infections were tallied in the UK, France and Italy on Thursday.

In the US, daily Omicron cases have risen beyond the peak of the recent Delta wave, and hospitals are filling up across the country.

"When we have millions and millions and millions of people, all sick, all together at one time, it doesn't take a large percentage of those people to topple over the hospitals," Dr Hallie Prescott, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times.

America's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, warned earlier this week that Christmas travel would increase the spread of the variant even among the fully vaccinated.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the world, according to the FlightAware website.

On Christmas Eve (Friday), US airlines said they were already suffering from staffing shortages due to flight crews testing positive or being forced to self-isolate.

United Airlines said rising numbers of Omicron cases had "had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation", adding that it was contacting impacted passengers in advance of them coming to the airport.

The US is to lift travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries because of concerns about the Omicron variant on 31 December, the White House confirmed.

Travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi had been blocked since 29 November.

In Australia, too, thousands of festive journeys were affected on Friday with more than 100 domestic flights from Sydney and Melbourne to other cities cancelled.

A spokesperson for Jetstar, which accounted for many of the cancellations, said the airline had rebooked "the vast majority" of affected passengers "within a few hours of their original departure time so they can get to their destination in time for Christmas".

Despite the upheaval, many Australians may be celebrating the fact they can travel between states over the holidays for the first time in two years.

It comes after Australia said it would narrow the waiting time between second injections and booster shots to four months from 4 January, for over-18s. At the end of the month the gap will shrink further to three months.

South Korea, Thailand and the UK all cut their time between shots to three months in December.

In the UK, where strike action is expected to disrupt train travel on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used his Christmas message to urge people to get a booster jab in line with the festive "spirit of neighbourliness".

"Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out," he said, "there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster."

Mr Johnson has ruled out bringing in new restrictions for England before Christmas Day, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all announced curbs on social mixing.

Many European countries are preparing to impose restrictions just after the festive period, including Germany which will restrict private gatherings to 10 people and close nightclubs from 28 December. Football matches will also be played behind closed doors.

Portugal has ordered bars and nightclubs to shut from 26 December, and made working from home obligatory from that date until 9 January.

