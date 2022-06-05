  1. Home
  2. India logs 4,270 new covid cases; positivity rate above 1% after 34 days

India logs 4,270 new covid cases; positivity rate above 1% after 34 days

News Network
June 5, 2022

New Delhi, June 5: India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases rose to 24,052 and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent  while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.07 on May 1.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,28,073, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.09 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

News Network
May 22,2022

teelewalimasjid.jpg

Lucknow, May 22: Amid the ongoing Hindutva onslaught against the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, saffron outfits staked their claim to the historic 'Teele Wali Masjid' in Lucknow, stating that it was in fact 'Laxman Tila' and vowed to march to the Masjid to sing Hanuman chalisa there.

The police, however, banned the proposed march on Sunday and detained Rishi Trivedi, president of Hindu Mahasabha's state unit, late on Saturday night after the imam of the Masjid Syed Fazlul Mannan warned that the Muslims would protest against the march.

Hundreds of Hindu Mahasabha workers laid a siege to the police station where Trivedi was allegedly kept after being detained, demanding his immediate release.

"The Laxman Tila Mukti Sankalp Yatra was banned.....security personnel in strength had been deployed on the roads leading to the Masjid....No yatra was undertaken," said a senior police official here on Sunday.

The 'Teele Wali Masjid', which, according to the Avadh historians, was built in the 16th century, is situated on the bank of the Gomti river near the famous 'Imambara' and was the biggest sunni mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Around one lakh people can offer prayer in the sprawling Masjid and its adjoining lawns.

While the saffron outfits claim that it is 'Laxman Tila' and was 'converted' into a mosque during the Mughal period, the Muslims reject the claims saying that it had been built during the 16th century. "It is nothing but propaganda by the saffron outfits," said Mannan.

The saffron leaders also claimed that the city of Lucknow was built by Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, and also that its old name was 'Lakhanpuri'. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently hinted that the state government could rechristen Lucknow as Lakhanpur or Laxmanpuri.

News Network
May 23,2022

zameer.jpg

Bengaluru, May 23: The video of Karnataka Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan feeding a Dalit seer food and then eating the same after asking him to remove from his mouth has gone viral in Karnataka.

The Congress MLA claimed that he did this to show that there was no difference of caste and religion among the people. However, the video has evoked mixed responses on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday when Dalit seer Narayana Swamiji was attending a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi and Eid Milad. While delivering a speech, Zameer became emotional and before the audience could realise what was happening, he shocked everyone with his experiment.

After eating the food which was removed from the mouth of the Dalit Swami, Zameer stated that "humanity binds all human beings and is above caste and religion".

Zameer also served food to the civic workers during the function. He also took food from a Muslim Moulvi and ate it. He said that the true religion was to live like human beings.

He further stated that caste and religion will never interfere with human bonding. "All of us should live like brothers," he said.

News Network
May 28,2022

The BJP is in touch with at least five opposition MLAs in Goa and if the party's central command gives its nod, the ruling party's legislative strength could increase from 20 to 25, BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi also said that the President of the United States of America Joe Biden was not as popular a world leader as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We were 20, we got support of five and don’t worry, in future we will definitely cross 30. So far the party has not given permission. Hence, we are at 25, once we get permission, we will reach 30. This is going to happen,” Ravi told a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee on Saturday. Ravi refused to say whether the opposition MLAs in touch with the BJP were from the Congress party. From 2017-2022 more than a dozen Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the BJP.

The central BJP official is in Goa to chair the meeting of the state's top party leaders.

The BJP had won 20 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly in the February 14 state Assembly polls in Goa this year. The BJP-led coalition is currently supported by five non-BJP legislators.

Ravi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity had eclipsed that of US President Joe Biden.

“Modi is popular not only in India, but the world praises him. Today's popular leader is not ‘President of America’, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the central BJP official said.

“Even during his visit to Japan, he (Modi) was leading from the front. Rest all were following him. He is a leader,” he added. 

