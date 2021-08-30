  1. Home
  2. India logs 42,909 new covid cases, 380 deaths; Kerala continues to drive surge

India logs 42,909 new covid cases, 380 deaths; Kerala continues to drive surge

News Network
August 30, 2021

India has recorded 42,909 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the maximum number of cases being reported from Kerala.

Following are the latest updates on the current Covid-19 situation in India.

1. India has registered 42,909 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

2. Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 29,836 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,666 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,557 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,538 cases, and Karnataka with 1,262 cases.

3.90.55% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 69.53% of the new cases.

4. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of deaths (131), followed by Kerala(75).

5. The recovery rate in India now stands at 97.51%.

6. A total of 34,763 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,19,23,405 across the country.

7. The active caseload stands at 3,76,324. In the last 24 hours, active cases have increased by 7,766.

8. A total of 14,19,990 new samples for Covid-19 were tested in the last 24 hours.

9. India has administered a total of 31,14,696 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 63,43,81,358. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2021

After much effort by Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri along with senior resident and Dammam-based community worker, Yaseen Kalburgi, Dr. Ekhlaq, Polyclinic Jeddah, and active intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah- especially of Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General and his subordinates, one more distraught lady from Karnataka Mrs Jahidha Hussain Khan landed in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 21. Then she reached her hometown Maddoor in Mandya district. 

She was there in Jeddah for about 7 months under the CGI shelter awaiting her departure after she left her Vakeel (visa office agent) & came to Jeddah seeking the help of the CGI. 

Mohammed Shahid Alam.jpg

Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General

Background

Jahidha hails from economically poor family. She herself decided to work in Saudi Arabia for the better livelihood. One of her relatives facilitated visa for her from Mumbai agent. After obtaining the visa, she arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2020 to work as a housemaid on agreement visa for a Saudi family in Madinah. She was happy and comfortable in the Saudi house without any problem. 

However, after working for about 10 months, she expressed her inability to work with her Kafeel (Sponsor) due to her health condition. She was unable to work there. The sponsor, identified as Ahmed Al-Suhaimi and his family, persuaded her to revisit her ideas of going back to India. They promised that they would provide her with all medical facilities, but she didn't heed their requests.

Finally, her Kafeel considered her request and had given her a flight ticket, exit visa to return to India & also surrendered her to the local passport office (Jawazaath) to make sure that he was free from any further legal obligation & liability. 

Her Kafeel demanded the money from the local visa agent based in Madinah, who hired Jahidha from Mumbai agent to work for Mr. Al-Suhaimi. It's said that the Kafeel spent around 18000 Saudi Arabian Riyals to bring her to the KSA. 

In lieu of it, the Madinah agent planned to release her surrendered by the Kafeel from the Jawazaat showing the valid documents to the Jawazaath & caused her to work for him at his house. Although she refused to go with him initially, but she agreed to work for him upon the assurance of the Jawazaath personnel. 

Due to her ailment and his growing jobation at her, she couldn't continue at his house & finally, she got to the CGI Jeddah in Feb 2021 for seeking help. 

Involvement of social workers 

activists.jpg

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi

Mrs. Jahidha was sheltered in an accommodation provided by the CGI Jeddah. It's almost more than 6 months since she was there in the accommodation in solitary when one Mrs. Sabiha came there. 

Sabiha from Tumakuru in Karnataka, who was harassed by her actual Kafeel in AlQurayath and was cheated by him sending her from Al-Qurayath to the King Abdulaziz International Airport as if she was provided with the flight ticket & exit visa, but actually not. Then she was advised to take the help of Jeddah CGI & was given with the same room upon advice of Adv. Padubidri.

Accordingly, both Sabiha and Jahidha were together in the same room for around one month. Then Mrs Jahidha's situation was known by Adv. Padubidri & others through Sabiha. It caused them to jump into action.

Initially, Adv.Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi directly contacted her Kafeel in Madinah requesting him to facilitate her to go on exit. 

The CGI also dived into active intervention including meeting the Kafeel & finally, with the good combined exerts, she got final exit as well as Tarheel (Deportation center) formalities. She touched down her home with a full relief of sighs.

Adv. Padubidri thanked CG Shahid IFS and other CGI officers for their active intervention. He also remembered the full efforts & supports of the CGI officers like VC, Mr Thakur, Faizal, Khayamuddeen. 

He also conveyed his gratitude to good Samaritans like Yaseen Kalburgi, Khobar, a social worker/senior resident, Mustaq Bengaluru, Jubail, a philanthropist, Basheer Sagar, one more philanthropist in Khobar, & Dr. Ekhlaq Mumbai in Jeddah & few others in Jeddah.

After reaching her hometown, Mrs. JAHIDHA sincerely thanked to all the concerned, especially Shahid IFS, Adv Padubidri & Yaseen Kalburgi for their efforts in getting her to her hometown.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2021

Mumbai, Aug 24: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. 

Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said. Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody, the official said. There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had said in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The former chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said. Rane on Tuesday defended his remarks against Thackeray, saying he hasn’t committed any crime.

On media reportage of his 'imminent arrest' in the case, Rane said - hours before his arrest - that he was not a ‘normal’ man and cautioned the media against such reportage. “I haven’t committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man?” Rane said. 

Rane’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Mumbai's Chembur area five decades ago, during the initial part of his over four-decades-old stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.

Activists of Shiv Sena and its youth wing staged protests in various cities across Maharashtra against Rane. In Pune's Deccan Gymkhana area, Sena workers slapped posters of Rane with footwear. Yuva Sena workers staged a demonstration in Hadapsar. A stone was hurled at a mall located on JM Road in Pune, a police official said.

In Amravati, Sena workers vandalised the BJP office located in the Rajapeth area and also set various posters installed in front of the office on fire in protest against Rane's remarks. No BJP office-bearer or party worker was present in the office at the time of the incident. Sena activists poured petrol, brought by them in bottles, on the posters installed outside the office and set them afire around noon.

They also hurled stones at the office. Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane's residence in Mumbai in the wake of his remarks against Thackeray, an official said. BJP workers gathered outside Rane's residence on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) in the morning in support of their party leader. Shiv Sena workers carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane assembled in Juhu area. Police personnel, including women cops, were deployed outside Rane's residence to prevent any untoward incident, the official said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil distanced himself from Rane's remarks.

“I am not defending Rane's comments, but I will also not express regret," Patil said. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP does not support Rane's comments, but the "party stands behind him 100 per cent". Alleging that the state police force was being used as a tool for "vendetta politics", the former chief minister said there should be law and order and "not Taliban-like governance". Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Rane didn't intend to insult Thackeray and will clarify his statement.

"Rane only meant that Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people. Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling," he said. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding sacking of Rane over his remarks against the Maharashtra chief minister. Raut said it was beyond his comprehension what message Rane would give to the society when he himself was using such language.

"It is also an insult to the prime minister of this country,” Raut said in the letter. Talking to reporters later, Raut said Rane should resign from the Modi ministry. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of city police left for Konkan region. Rane approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the FIRs registered against him in parts of Maharashtra over his remarks against Thackeray, and sought protection from arrest. The BJP leader also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar, seeking urgent hearing on Tuesday itself. The bench, however, refused to hear it and said mentioning (of the petition) was not allowed and asked the lawyer to follow the procedure. "File an application before the Registry department seeking urgent hearing and then we will consider," the court said. "Everyone has to go through the process. Don't make us do the job of the Registry," the HC said. The petition has challenged three FIRs lodged against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Mahad in Raigad. A court in Ratnagiri rejected Rane’s anticipatory bail application. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2021

Riyadh, Aug 24: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban, diplomatic sources said.

The diplomatic missions of the concerned countries have received the directive in this regard.

This will be applicable only to those foreigners who have left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.