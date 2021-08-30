India logs 42,909 new covid cases, 380 deaths; Kerala continues to drive surge

After much effort by Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker, Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri along with senior resident and Dammam-based community worker, Yaseen Kalburgi, Dr. Ekhlaq, Polyclinic Jeddah, and active intervention of the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah- especially of Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General and his subordinates, one more distraught lady from Karnataka Mrs Jahidha Hussain Khan landed in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 21. Then she reached her hometown Maddoor in Mandya district.

She was there in Jeddah for about 7 months under the CGI shelter awaiting her departure after she left her Vakeel (visa office agent) & came to Jeddah seeking the help of the CGI.

Mohammed Shahid Alam IFS, Consular General

Background

Jahidha hails from economically poor family. She herself decided to work in Saudi Arabia for the better livelihood. One of her relatives facilitated visa for her from Mumbai agent. After obtaining the visa, she arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2020 to work as a housemaid on agreement visa for a Saudi family in Madinah. She was happy and comfortable in the Saudi house without any problem.

However, after working for about 10 months, she expressed her inability to work with her Kafeel (Sponsor) due to her health condition. She was unable to work there. The sponsor, identified as Ahmed Al-Suhaimi and his family, persuaded her to revisit her ideas of going back to India. They promised that they would provide her with all medical facilities, but she didn't heed their requests.

Finally, her Kafeel considered her request and had given her a flight ticket, exit visa to return to India & also surrendered her to the local passport office (Jawazaath) to make sure that he was free from any further legal obligation & liability.

Her Kafeel demanded the money from the local visa agent based in Madinah, who hired Jahidha from Mumbai agent to work for Mr. Al-Suhaimi. It's said that the Kafeel spent around 18000 Saudi Arabian Riyals to bring her to the KSA.

In lieu of it, the Madinah agent planned to release her surrendered by the Kafeel from the Jawazaat showing the valid documents to the Jawazaath & caused her to work for him at his house. Although she refused to go with him initially, but she agreed to work for him upon the assurance of the Jawazaath personnel.

Due to her ailment and his growing jobation at her, she couldn't continue at his house & finally, she got to the CGI Jeddah in Feb 2021 for seeking help.

Involvement of social workers

Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi

Mrs. Jahidha was sheltered in an accommodation provided by the CGI Jeddah. It's almost more than 6 months since she was there in the accommodation in solitary when one Mrs. Sabiha came there.

Sabiha from Tumakuru in Karnataka, who was harassed by her actual Kafeel in AlQurayath and was cheated by him sending her from Al-Qurayath to the King Abdulaziz International Airport as if she was provided with the flight ticket & exit visa, but actually not. Then she was advised to take the help of Jeddah CGI & was given with the same room upon advice of Adv. Padubidri.

Accordingly, both Sabiha and Jahidha were together in the same room for around one month. Then Mrs Jahidha's situation was known by Adv. Padubidri & others through Sabiha. It caused them to jump into action.

Initially, Adv.Padubidri and Yaseen Kalburgi directly contacted her Kafeel in Madinah requesting him to facilitate her to go on exit.

The CGI also dived into active intervention including meeting the Kafeel & finally, with the good combined exerts, she got final exit as well as Tarheel (Deportation center) formalities. She touched down her home with a full relief of sighs.

Adv. Padubidri thanked CG Shahid IFS and other CGI officers for their active intervention. He also remembered the full efforts & supports of the CGI officers like VC, Mr Thakur, Faizal, Khayamuddeen.

He also conveyed his gratitude to good Samaritans like Yaseen Kalburgi, Khobar, a social worker/senior resident, Mustaq Bengaluru, Jubail, a philanthropist, Basheer Sagar, one more philanthropist in Khobar, & Dr. Ekhlaq Mumbai in Jeddah & few others in Jeddah.

After reaching her hometown, Mrs. JAHIDHA sincerely thanked to all the concerned, especially Shahid IFS, Adv Padubidri & Yaseen Kalburgi for their efforts in getting her to her hometown.