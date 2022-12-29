  1. Home
  2. India makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers from 6 countries starting Jan 1

India makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers from 6 countries starting Jan 1

News Network
December 29, 2022

india.jpg

Dubai, Dec 29: Starting January 1, 2023, negative RT-PCR test reports will be mandatory for passengers who are travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, according to reports quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

On Wednesday, health ministry sources said filling out Air Suvidha forms is also likely to be mandatory for these travellers from next week.

The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January, the sources said, adding that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave. Hospitals across the country on Tuesday (December 27) conducted mock drills to assess their pandemic preparedness.

At least 39 international fliers tested positive for Covid between December 24 and 26. Taking due cognisance of the global surge in cases, including China, the government had directed random testing of international passengers.

Dubai passengers tests positive

"Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai, tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of hail from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory," read a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Health department on Wednesday.

"Passengers of as many as 498 international flights were screened in the last three days (December 24, 25 and 26). A total of 1,780 swab samples were collected for Covid tests. The cumulative number of samples collected (from international fliers), so far, is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive for Covid is 39 and of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39," a source told ANI on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya personally oversaw a mock dirll at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

"To make sure that there is no Covid surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also making necessary preparations in anticipation of a rise in Covid infections. Today, mock drills are being conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people receive proper treatment in the eent of a rise in cases," Mandaviya told reporters at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. 

News Network
December 20,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations. 

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.

News Network
December 23,2022

siddiqkappan.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 23: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on apparent false terror charges while on his way to UP's Hathras to report on a Dalit woman's rape and murder two years ago, got bail today in a money laundering case from the High Court.

He had already got bail in the terror case — filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws — from the Supreme Court in September, but remained in jail in Lucknow as he'd got no relief so far in the related case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.

Earlier this month, a court in Lucknow had framed charges against him and six others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which meant the trial could finally begin. The other accused are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak and Ashraf Khadir.

The police have claimed that these men are members of the since-banned organisation Popular Front of India and its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). The main allegation is that he was going to Hathras on directions of the PFI with an intention to spread communal discord.

Siddique Kappan and his lawyers have repeatedly denied any involvement in terror acts or financing, and argued that he was traveling to Hathras only for journalistic work.

Three months ago, when the Supreme Court gave him bail in the terror case, Opposition parties and journalist groups welcomed the order. They allege that Mr Kappan was made a "soft target" by UP's BJP government for being a Muslim.

Mr Kappan along and three of the co-accused — Atikur Rehman, Mohammad Alam and Masud Ahmad — were arrested by the UP police in Mathura in October 2020 while on the way to Hathras.

It was days after a Dalit woman there died after she was allegedly gang-raped. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking protests and widespread condemnation of Yogi Adityanath's BJP government.

News Network
December 24,2022

Rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 12: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra rolled into national capital with the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in a ‘nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred), covering around 2,800 km of the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon, before taking a short break ahead of New Year but only after making some bold political statements.

The yatra reached Red Fort after covering around 23 km in the capital in the evening with Rahul addressing a 'Jan Sabha' with the iconic Mughal era monument from where the prime ministers address the nation on the Independence Day as the backdrop.

Rahul was to drive to memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, who belonged to his political rival BJP against which he has started the yatra, on Saturday but it has been rescheduled as the padayatra could not reach the destination on time due to “surging crowd”.

The choice of visiting Vajpayee’s samadhi, which usually the Congress leaders have avoided so far, is seen as an interesting move by Rahul, who has been projecting the yatra as one that is uniting the country against the spread of hatred by the BJP-RSS.

The yatra entered the capital in south-east Delhi Badarpur from Haryana’s Faridabad early morning and then moved towards Ashram where it had the morning halt. When the yatra resumed in the afternoon, it passed through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Daryaganj and finally touched Red Fort. In Nizamuddin, Rahul also visited the historic Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah while actor-politician Kamal Haasan joined him towards the end of the yatra.

At the Jan Sabha near Red Fort where Kamal Haasan was also present, Rahul said he has appealed to people to open ‘mohabbat ka dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ and now people have opened “lakhs of mohabbat ka dukan”. 

Like a pick-pocket who distracts one’s attention before the act, he said, the media is being used to distract people’s attention from real issues, as it benefits its owners. “I have walked 2,800 km now and I don’t see hatred among people. But when I watch TV, I see such stories. Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim…Why does the media spread hatred?...Your attention is diverted and your pocket is picked” he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not in control” of his government. “This is not Modi’s government. This is Ambani and Adani’s government,” he said adding, “the Prime Minister cannot control. He is being controlled.”

Rahul said he was asked by the media whether he is feeling the winter chill but he thought that they would ask this question actually to the farmers, labourers and the poor.

In the morning session, Rahul was also joined by former Congress President and his mother Sonia Gandhi as well as his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined him at Red Fort.

Thousands of party workers and supporters joined throughout the yatra route, which adorned posters and party flags, by raising slogans ‘Bharat Jodo’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’.

