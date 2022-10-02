  1. Home
  2. India may add 80 airports in next 4-5 years; new rules for aerodromes

India may add 80 airports in next 4-5 years; new rules for aerodromes

News Network
October 2, 2022

airport.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: India is likely to add nearly 80 airports in the next four to five years, the aviation regulator has said. However, aerodromes need to fulfil certain requirements to start the operation of flights.

In the last eight years, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 141, and as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, this will grow up to 220 in the next four to five years.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has given 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country, including Mopa in Goa; Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka; Dabra in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

So far, eight greenfield airports -- namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Orvakal and Kushinagar -- have been operationalised.

As per the Aviation Ministry, in the financial year 2022-23, the Centre has granted site clearance to the Himachal Pradesh government for development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi. Besides, 35 airports, helipads and water aerodromes are targeted for development during FY 2022-23 under RCS-UDAN.

An official said that for safety purposes, an aerodrome needs to meet the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue and fire-fighting services, as per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement).

While these guidelines are for the licensing of the aerodrome from the technical point of view, the licence for operation of airports is granted by the Central government as per the Civil Aviation policy.

As far as site clearance for a greenfield airport for public use is concerned, prior to commencing the construction, the owner or developer of the greenfield aerodrome will have to file applications to the steering committee at the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The request for site approval and issuance of in-principle approval in respect of these aerodromes will be dealt by the concerned department in the Ministry as per the greenfield airport policy.

Licence for the aerodromes is given in two categories, including for private use and for public use and usage of private use aerodromes excludes the operation of scheduled flights.

For the public use category, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will grant site clearance and 'in-principle' approval for all proposals as per the greenfield airport policy.

On the other hand, for the private use category, site clearance as well as 'in-principle' approval will be granted by the regulator as per technical assessment of the site and based on usage of the airport.

The 'in-principle' approval granted by DGCA indicates that the proposed airport is essentially meant for non-commercial operations by the licensee and by individuals specifically authorised by the licensee only, said the DGCA, as per the new guidelines.

Explaining the procedure for converting the usage of airports, the guidelines said that the government approvals as per the prevailing policy will be required for this.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2022

Kolar, Sept 21: The police booked eight persons of so called upper caste Hindus for allegedly levying Rs 60,000 fine on a Scheduled Caste boy's family as he reportedly touched the holy stick of Bhutamma temple idol at Ullerahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district.

The incident occurred on September 8. It came to light recently after the boy's mother, Shobha, a labourer in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint with the police. The boy is a Class 10 student.

"The holy stick fell down during the procession. My son lifted it and handed it over to the leaders. Narayana Swamy, Ramesh and former GP member Narayana Swamy thrashed my son as they noticed the incident. They directed us to clean the temple and paint it as my son defiled its sanctity. They also warned that our family would be boycotted if the Rs 60,000 fine amount was not paid before October 1. They threatened that they would not spare us," Shobha told the police.

Circle Police Inspector Vasanth Kumar said that some persons wanted in the case are absconding. 

Meanwhile, a peace meeting was held at the village on Tuesday in which the Social welfare department joint director and Dalit leaders participated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2022

vikaspratibha.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 20: In a shocking case, the Karnataka Police have cracked the murder mystery of a Chennai-based doctor in Bengaluru. The probe has revealed that the young doctor was killed by his fiance for allegedly releasing her and her mother's private photos and videos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Vikas, 27, and the accused have been identified as his fiancée 25-year-old Pratibha, a resident of Mico Layout, her friend Susheel (25) and Gowtham (27). The police have launched a hunt for the other accused called Surya.

Vikas was fatally attacked on September 10 and he succumbed on September 18 at a private hospital. The incident took place in the limits of Begur police station of Bengaluru.

According to police, Dr Vikas and accused Pratibha hailed from Chennai. She worked as an architect. They got introduced to each other through social media two years ago.

They fell in love and announced it to their families. After getting the consent, they fixed their marriage for next year in November. Dr Vikas had completed his medicine course in Ukraine and practiced in Chennai.

He had come to Bengaluru for coaching regarding pursuing his course further for six months, and they started living together. During this time, Dr Vikas made private videos of his fiance Pratibha. He had recorded her mother's videos also, police said.

Later, he had opened a fake account on social media and published the private videos, which had gone viral. Police said that both Vikas and Pratibha's families fought over the issue.

Pratibha was hurt with the development and shared it with her other accused friends. Susheel invited Dr Vikas to his home on September 10 and when he came, the accused assaulted him with a mop stick and other weapons, police said. Further investigation was on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 30: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the freedom community hall at Mittur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the suspicion that PFI workers were trained in its premises.

One of the trustees of the trust which runs the hall, Ayub Agnadi was arrested by NIA officials, while another trustee Masood Agnadi is missing, police sources said. 

NIA suspects that training was given to activists of the PFI in isolated areas at Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia to carry out terrorist activities. Many youths from across the state are suspected to have been trained at the freedom community hall at Mittur, which was opened by the trust in 2007.

Search is on for the absconding trustee Masood, sources said. NIA had earlier raided the hall on September 6 in connection with the probe into the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.