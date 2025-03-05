  1. Home
  India now home to 191 billionaires; 26 joined last year: Knight Frank

March 5, 2025

The number of Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), those having assets more than $10 million, rose 6 per cent last year to 85,698, according to Knight Frank.

Global property consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday released its 'The Wealth Report 2025', which estimated the HNWI population in India at 85,698 in 2024, as against 80,686 in the preceding year.

The number is expected to rise to 93,753 by 2028, reflecting India's expanding wealth landscape, the consultant said.

The increasing trend of HNIW population highlights the country's strong long-term economic growth, increasing investment opportunities, and evolving luxury market, positioning India as a key player in global wealth creation.

India's billionaire population has also seen a strong year-on-year growth in 2024.

"India is now home to 191 billionaires, of which 26 joined the ranks in just the last year, which was pegged at just 7 in 2019," the consultant said.

The combined wealth of Indian billionaires is estimated at $950 billion, ranking the country third globally, behind the US ($5.7 trillion) and Mainland China ($1.34 trillion).

"India's growing wealth underscores its economic resilience and long-term growth potential. The country is witnessing an unprecedented rise in high-net-worth individuals, driven by entrepreneurial dynamism, global integration, and emerging industries," Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

This expansion is not just in scale but also in the evolving investment preferences of India's elite, who are diversifying across asset classes, from real estate to global equities, he added.

"In the decade ahead, India's influence in global wealth creation will only strengthen," Baijal said.

February 20,2025

Bengaluru: Starting March, households in Karnataka will feel the pinch as the price of Nandini milk is set to increase by ₹5 per litre. The hike, which will take effect after the state budget on March 7, will also see a reduction in milk packet quantity from 1,050 ml to 1 litre. With this revision, the cost of a litre of Nandini toned milk will rise to ₹47.

This marks the latest price revision by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the past three years. In 2022, milk prices increased by ₹3 per litre, while in 2024, KMF raised prices by ₹2 per packet but increased the quantity by 50 ml. However, KMF insists that last year’s change was not a price hike, as it involved a proportional increase in milk volume.

The increase in milk prices comes amid multiple price hikes across essential commodities and services. The Coffee Brewers Association has announced a ₹200 per kg hike in coffee powder rates by March, while BMTC bus and Namma Metro ticket fares have also been increased. Additionally, the state government is considering a rise in water tariffs, and electricity supply companies (Escoms) have sought approval for a 67-paise hike per unit from the Karnataka Electricity Commission.

According to KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy, the hike follows demands from farmers for a ₹5 per litre increase. "Earlier, we procured 85-89 lakh litres of milk per day, sometimes even 99 lakh litres. Now, the supply has dropped to 79-81 lakh litres per day, so the additional milk provided to consumers will stop," he explained.

Despite the price increase, Shivaswamy emphasized that Nandini milk will still be more affordable than other brands in Karnataka and other states, including those sold online. KMF is currently in discussions with farmer unions, milk unions, employee associations, and other stakeholders to determine how the increased revenue will be allocated.

"Ideally, the additional cost should benefit farmers. However, concerns raised by employee unions over financial matters, including 7th Pay Commission wages and pensions, also need to be factored in," said a KMF official on the condition of anonymity.

The final decision on the milk price hike now rests with the Karnataka Chief Minister, with an official announcement expected post-budget.

March 3,2025

An Indian woman sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for allegedly murdering a four-month-old child was executed on February 15, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday. The revelation came during a hearing on a petition filed by her father, who was seeking information about her well-being.

Court Calls Execution "Unfortunate"

Justice Sachin Datta, upon learning of the execution, described it as "very unfortunate."

"It is over. She was executed on February 15. Her last rites will be held on March 5," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court.

Family’s Fight for Information

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said the family had been desperately seeking clarity on whether she was alive or had been executed.

He mentioned that Shahzadi Khan had called her family from prison on February 14, informing them that she would be executed within a day or two and that it would be her final call. Since then, they had received no updates about her condition.

The Centre’s counsel stated that embassy officials were in touch with the petitioner and were making arrangements for the family to attend her last rites in Abu Dhabi.

"We did our best. We hired a law firm to represent her in court. But the laws there deal with the murder of an infant very severely," he submitted.

Case Background

According to the petition, Shahzadi contacted her father from detention on February 14, 2025, saying she had been moved within the facility and wanted to speak with her parents before her execution.

Her father, Shabbir Khan, a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, filed an application with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 21, 2025, seeking official confirmation of whether his daughter had been executed.

Shahzadi had been handed over to Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023. She was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023, and was held at Al Wathba jail.

The petition alleged that Shahzadi did not receive proper legal representation in court and was pressured into confessing, leading to her death sentence.

Events Leading to the Case

Shahzadi traveled to Abu Dhabi in December 2021 on a legal visa. In August 2022, her employer gave birth to a son, and she was hired as the child’s caregiver.

On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations but tragically passed away that same evening.

The petition claimed that the child’s parents refused to allow a post-mortem and signed an agreement waiving further investigation into the death. However, despite this, Shahzadi was arrested and later sentenced to death.

Her family continues to seek justice and closure following her execution.

March 5,2025

Bengaluru: Actor Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was just moments away from clearing airport security at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) swooped in. What followed was a dramatic bust—gold bars worth ₹12 crore, allegedly being smuggled, were recovered from her and her accomplices.

The 33-year-old actress, who debuted in the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, had landed in Bengaluru on Monday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai. According to officials, she was accompanied by two individuals carrying the smuggled gold in briefcases. They had nearly cleared security and were about to exit when DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted them and launched a search.

Gold Concealed on Person

A thorough examination led to the discovery of 14.2 kg of gold ingeniously hidden on her person. "The contraband, valued at ₹12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the DRI stated.

More Gold, Cash Found at Her Home

The investigation didn’t stop at the airport. Authorities then searched Ranya Rao’s residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband. There, they uncovered additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, bringing the total seizure in the case to ₹17.29 crore.

"The lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. This marks a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks," the DRI statement added.

Frequent Gulf Trips Raised Suspicion

According to reports, Ranya Rao had been making frequent, short trips to Gulf countries, which eventually put her under the DRI’s radar.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer. Her stepfather remarried after his first wife’s death, and Ranya is one of two daughters from her mother’s previous marriage.

With a 14.2 kg gold seizure, this is one of the biggest smuggling busts at Bengaluru airport in recent times, reinforcing the DRI’s crackdown on illicit gold trade.

