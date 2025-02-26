  1. Home
  2. India Plans 'Universal Pension Scheme' for All Citizens

News Network
February 26, 2025

The Indian government is developing a 'Universal Pension Scheme' to provide pension benefits to all citizens, including those in the unorganised sector, according to sources. 

Key Features of the Proposed Scheme:

Inclusivity: Targets unorganised sector workers—such as construction workers, domestic staff, and gig workers—who currently lack access to large government-run savings schemes. 

Voluntary Participation: Open to all citizens aged 18 and above, including salaried employees and the self-employed. Participation is voluntary, with no mandatory government contributions. 

Streamlined Framework: Aims to consolidate existing pension and savings schemes, offering a unified and secure option for all citizens.

Complementary to Existing Schemes: Will not replace the National Pension System (NPS) but will serve as an additional option. 

Current Pension Schemes:

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): Provides a monthly pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 after the investor turns 60, requiring regular contributions. 

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM): Benefits unorganised sector workers like street vendors and domestic workers, offering a monthly pension of ₹3,000 post-retirement.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana: Designed for farmers, providing ₹3,000 monthly after the investor reaches 60 years of age.

The government plans to initiate stakeholder consultations once the proposal document is finalized.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to enhancing social security and ensuring financial stability for all citizens in their retirement years.

Agencies
February 12,2025

Kottayam: Stripped naked, dumbbells hung from private parts, stabbed with geometry box compasses and beaten bloody for three months - a fresh ragging incident has rocked a government college in Kerala where five third-year nursing students have been arrested for allegedly subjecting their juniors to months of brutal physical and mental abuse.

The incident took place at Government Nursing College in Kottayam where three first-year students - all from Thiruvananthapuram -  filed a formal complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, detailing a series of violent acts that began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months.  

The complaint led to the suspension of the students and their arrest under the Anti-Ragging Act. According to the police, the first-year students were forced to stand naked while their seniors hung dumbbells from their private parts. The victims were also subjected to injuries using sharp objects, including a compass from a geometry box.  

The cruelty did not stop there. Lotion was applied to the wounds, causing pain. When the victims screamed in agony, the lotion was forcibly smeared into their mouths. The seniors allegedly filmed these acts and threatened the juniors with dire consequences, including jeopardising their academic futures, if they dared to report the abuse.  

The complaint also claims that the seniors regularly extorted money from the juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol. Those who refused to comply were beaten. One student, unable to bear the harassment any longer, informed his father, who then encouraged him to approach the police.  

All five are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate by Wednesday afternoon.  

The incident comes weeks after a 15-year-old schoolboy in Kochi died by suicide. The student's mother alleged that her son was bullied by students which pushed him towards his death.

News Network
February 20,2025

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

Agencies
February 20,2025

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. The first installment of the monthly support will be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power. Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasized that delivering on their promises is her top priority.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100% get monetary support in their accounts by March 8," she said. March 8 is observed as International Women's Day.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule. Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councilor, will be sworn in as the fourth woman CM of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan later in the afternoon, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

