India records 2.61 lakh single-day covid cases, over 1,500 deaths

April 18, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 18: A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases and 1,501 fatalities have pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 1,47,88,109 and the death toll to 1,77,150, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 18-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 18,01,316 in the country, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,28,09,643, the data stated.

Meanwhile, as the daily Covid-19 cases surged to a staggering record-high level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicines to fight this pandemic and called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about lack of these essentials. 

April 7,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Normal life was affected across Karnataka as the strike called by the workers of the road transport corporations brought to halt the operation of bus services, leaving commuters with no option but to pay hefty fares for alternative arrangements.

The state government threatened to invoke Essential Services Management Act (Esma) to force the employees back to work. However, officials on Wednesday were yet to issue any communication in this regard.

In coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, government buses remained off the roads. None of the drivers and conductors reported to duty today, though in some bus stations a few passengers were seen waiting for the buses. 

In Bengaluru, commuters who came to bus stations waited more than an hour in the hope of boarding alternative private buses or cabs arranged by the government. However, except for a handful of major routes, alternative arrangements were absent.

However, the number of commuters in bus stations was less compared to regular days. The crowded bus terminals at Yeshwantpur, Mysore Road, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Banashankari had less than half the usual crowd. However, in a rare occurrence, the terminals played host to private buses whose presence nearby had previously prompted officials to write to the transport commissioner.

The travelling public seemed to have shifted to autorickshaws, taxi and other modes realising the futility of waiting in terminals. However, thousands who can't shell out hefty fares decided to wait for the alternative arrangements promised by the government.

The state government threatened to invoke Essential Services Management Act (Esma) to force the employees back to work. However, officials on Wednesday were yet to issue any communication in this regard.

Meanwhile, the BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC have invoked the 'no work, no pay' principle and decided to cut salaries of those who fail to turn up for work.

On their part, the protesting workers heeded the advice of their honorary president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar and avoided taking to the streets for protests, to avoid violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The workers have decided not to give up their struggle without getting salary on par with 6th pay commission recommendations. The government, however, has offered only an 8% increase in existing salaries with the chief secretary ruling out any more negotiations with the protesters.
 

April 12,2021

Kolkata, Apr 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent jibe at state BJP leaders, said on Monday that those threatening of more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically.

She wondered what kind of human beings are politicians who say that there will be more Sitalkuchi-like incidents and that the death toll should have been higher.

Four people were killed in CISF firing after they "attempted to snatch the rifles of the central forces" while voting was underway in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district in the fourth phase on Saturday, sparking a political storm in the state.

"Some political leaders are threatening of more Sitalkuchi-like incidents, while others are saying that the death toll should have been higher. I am stunned and shocked to see such reactions. What are these leaders up to? They should be politically banned," Banerjee said, while addressing an election rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

BJP leaders were seen referring to the Cooch Behar killings and threatening that more such incidents may happen if "naughty boys" take the law into their hands and that more than four people should have been killed in the firing.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is killing its own workers and leaders and damaging their vehicles "to bring a bad name to the TMC".

"Before conspiring to kill four persons in CISF firing, the BJP, a party of murderers, killed a Rajbongshi brother," she said.

Apart from the four people who were killed in CISF firing, another man was shot dead outside a polling booth by unidentified persons in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that Banerjee paid tributes only to the four persons killed in CISF firing because they were from the minority community.

Accusing the BJP of communalising the murder of young voters on polling day, Banerjee said, "You cannot succeed in your nefarious game to divide the people of West Bengal. This is not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat."

Alleging that Shah had hatched the conspiracy of Cooch Behar killings with the full knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the feisty TMC leader said, "After returning to power, I will order a probe to unravel the sequence of events, who were involved, how it all started, whether any rumour was at play...everything."

She urged people not to vote for a party that encourages "firing on voters standing in a queue".

Claiming that her government has given land rights to people settled in refugee colonies in the state, the chief minister said, "The BJP has sent 14 lakh Bengalis in Assam to detention camps. The same fate may await you if they come to power in West Bengal."

She asserted that though she is a Brahmin woman and a devout Hindu who knows mantras by heart, caste identity is not important to her.

"I consider myself inseparable from Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, SCs, STs, OBCs and all other communities. We don't exclude anyone in the name of caste, community or religion. Unlike the BJP, we consider everyone as humans," she said.

"One of the BJP MPs, contesting the assembly polls, has herself damaged the windscreen of her car to give a bad name to the TMC," she said, in an apparent reference to an incident in which the car of saffron party leader Locket Chatterjee was damaged during a TMC protest in Chunchura assembly seat.  
 

April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself in Karnataka’s capital after he was blackmailed by online fraudsters who took his nude video with a stranger.

Narendra (name changed), an MBA graduate from Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook. 

The victim had become friends with a stranger who identified herself as Neha Sharma on Facebook. On seeing her picture, he accepted her friend request and began chatting with her. The woman made a video call and convinced him to undress. Some miscreants associated with the woman recorded him in the nude and blackmailed him. Narendra paid the miscreants Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22. 

Two days after his death, Narendra’s friend reported that he borrowed money and appeared tensed. Narendra’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma. 

On contacting the profile, Sharma asked her to send Mahendra’s mobile number. She gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Mahendra. The miscreants tried to extort money once again, promising to delete the video if he pays Rs 21,000. 

The stranger who chatted introduced himself as Tejas Ramesh Bhai, Sharma’s manager. He also named three managers: Moin Khan, Javed and Robin. Police have registered an abetment case against all five individuals and are proceeding with the investigations.

