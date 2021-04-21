  1. Home
  2. India records 3.14 lakh fresh covid cases, 2,104 deaths - biggest daily spike in the world

India records 3.14 lakh fresh covid cases, 2,104 deaths - biggest daily spike in the world

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 22: India has reported a record 3,14,835 new Covid-19 cases, continuing the steady rise in fresh infections for the 43rd consecutive day, with record 2,104 deaths, according to data by the Health Ministry. 

This is the biggest daily spike recorded in the world. Previously, United States had seen the highest single-day rise in Covid cases (3 million).

This pushes the country's total case count to 1,59,30,965, with total 1,34,54,880 recoveries. The death toll is at 1,84,657 and active cases stand at 22,91,428.

Total number of those vaccinated under the government's inoculation program is 13,23,30,644.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR,  27,10,53,392 samples have been tested up to April 20 with 16,39,357 samples being tested on Tuesday.

coviddaily.jpg

News Network
April 17,2021

New Delhi, Apr 17: The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days and such waves will keep coming till 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, according to an advisory prepared by an expert for Southeast Delhi Police.

Aimed at creating awareness among police personnel, the advisory by Dr. Neeraj Kaushik said the new mutated virus has potential to skip immunity and even vaccine. "This is the reason for re-infection and cases among vaccinated people."

This mutated virus is so infectious that if one member is affected, the whole family gets infected. It is preying on children too, Dr Kaushik said in the document.

He said that routine RT-PCR tests may not detect the mutated virus. However, loss of smell is a very strong indicator that a person is corona positive.

"The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days. Such waves will keep coming until we attain 70 percent vaccination and herd community. So, do not lower your guard, especially mask," the advisory read.

It said surface transmission of virus is no more a threat now as per the recent trends. Hence, not much emphasis on surface disinfection is needed.

The doctor told police personnel that the chance of getting infected becomes very high "when you come in contact with the positive person for more than 15 minutes".

People with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease etc. must take extra precaution, he said.

Dr Kaushik advised police personnel to avoid over exercise and junk food.

"Go for nutritious foods including juice, coconut water. Dalia in meals," he said.

He also suggested the personnel change their "careless mindset and attitude and learn to wear masks professionally".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Kaushik has been working with the district police since the pandemic began.

He has conducted several various campaigns and prescribed medicines for our staff, Meena said, adding suggestions by him will help us understand and deal with the second wave.

News Network
April 9,2021

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.

