  2. India records 48,698 new covid-19 cases, 1,183 deaths in 24 hours

News Network
June 26, 2021

New Delhi, June 26: A single-day rise of 48,698 Covid-19 infections took India's case tally to 3,01,83,143 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 2.97 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,94,493 with 1,183 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,95,565 and now accounts for 1.97 per cent of the total infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of Covid-19 for the 44th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,91,93,085. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.72 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.97 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 19 consecutive days.

India administered 61.19 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 31.50 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am.

Also, 17,35,781 tests were conducted on Friday for the detection of Covid-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 39,95,68,448.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore total Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19. 

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

