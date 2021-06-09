  1. Home
  India records 6,148 deaths from covid; highest since pandemic outbreak

News Network
June 10, 2021

New Delhi, June 10: India saw a massive jump of 6148 fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, as the country's death toll rose to 359,676, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) data showed on Thursday morning. This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a single-day.

The number of new cases remained below the 100,000-mark for a third straight day, as 94,052 people tested positive in this period. However, this also marks the second consecutive rise in fresh cases, though marginal. With this latest single-day jump, India’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 29,183,121, the data showed.

The humongous rise in daily fatalities could be attributed to the revised figures given by the Bihar government. On Wednesday, Bihar initially reported 20 new deaths, and an overall death toll of 5,478. Later, a backlog of 3,951 fatalities was added, taking the actual death toll to 9429.

According to Thursday's data, 151,367 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of such cases to 27,655,493, while the recovery rate improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.

Also on Thursday, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put the number of samples tested for Covid-19 on June 9 at 2,004,690, as against 1,985,967 tests on June 8. A total of samples have been tested for the infection 372,198253, according to ICMR’s data.

On June 8, the Union health ministry reported 86,498 fresh infections from the preceding 24 hours; this was for the first time since April 6 that the country’s Covid-19 tally saw an addition of less than 100,000 new cases in a single-day. A day later, the number of new cases rose marginally to 92,596. The number of daily fatalities on the two days stood at 2219 and 2123 respectively.

India has the second-highest cumulative Covid-19 cases in the world, after the United States. In terms of related deaths, it is third, behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president B Y Vijayendra' visit to Delhi, alleging that he was "running the government in Karnataka."

He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. "This shows that this is not Yediyurappa's government, but that of Vijayendra.

That's why we oppose this government," Yatnal told reporters. Yatnal claimed the Central leadership had sought reports on a few issues including the proposal to sell land to JSW Group in Ballari region and Covid-19 management, over which they were unhappy. "Our high command has taken a serious view of giving away 3,666 acres of land at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Also, the Centre is not happy with the Covid-19 management," he said.

Though the proposal to sell the land to JSW Group was on the agenda in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was dropped owing to protests from from both within the government and outside. About a month ago Vijayendra had gone to Delhi with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, triggering speculations of a possible change of leadership.

There were rumours that the Centre wanted Bommai to replace Yediyurappa as the BJP high command was not happy with the functioning of the government. Bommai had dismissed all such rumours as false. Recently, speculations were again rife when Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that some MLAs and ministers have been organising meetings to effect a change in leadership.

There were allegations that Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar was at the centre of the 'conspiracy', but he has remained silent on the issue Many ministers and MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa have demanded the removal of Yogeeshwar. Yatnal, however, said no one can remove the minister as the Yediyurappa government would not survive.

"The Yediyurappa government will not survive if Yogeeshwar is removed. Yogeeshwar can even come back with the Energy portfolio," Yatnal added. The Vijayapura MLA has for long been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa and Vijayendra over scores of issues and even demanded that the Central leadership "not encourage dynastic politics and corruption" in BJP's Karnataka unit, a reference to Vijayendra and his brother B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shimoga constituency, allegedly running affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Vijayendra's Delhi trip has nothing to do with state politics and it was for a function. "He has gone on a family trip to Delhi to attend a function. He is accompanied by his wife and others," a BJP leader said.

News Network
June 3,2021

New Delhi, June 3: The government of India has filed a fresh affidavit and told the Delhi High Court that messaging application WhatsApp is engaging in anti-user practices by obtaining "trick consent" for its new, contentious privacy policy.

The WhatsApp-Centre row began on May 26, when the messaging giant moved the Delhi High Court over the Centre's new social media rules, contending that the rules would spell an end for user privacy. The US-based company has since submitted details of its grievance redressal officer as per the new rules' norms.
 

News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues.

