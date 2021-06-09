India records 6,148 deaths from covid; highest since pandemic outbreak

New Delhi, June 10: India saw a massive jump of 6148 fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, as the country's death toll rose to 359,676, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) data showed on Thursday morning. This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a single-day.

The number of new cases remained below the 100,000-mark for a third straight day, as 94,052 people tested positive in this period. However, this also marks the second consecutive rise in fresh cases, though marginal. With this latest single-day jump, India’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 29,183,121, the data showed.

The humongous rise in daily fatalities could be attributed to the revised figures given by the Bihar government. On Wednesday, Bihar initially reported 20 new deaths, and an overall death toll of 5,478. Later, a backlog of 3,951 fatalities was added, taking the actual death toll to 9429.

According to Thursday's data, 151,367 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of such cases to 27,655,493, while the recovery rate improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.

Also on Thursday, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put the number of samples tested for Covid-19 on June 9 at 2,004,690, as against 1,985,967 tests on June 8. A total of samples have been tested for the infection 372,198253, according to ICMR’s data.

On June 8, the Union health ministry reported 86,498 fresh infections from the preceding 24 hours; this was for the first time since April 6 that the country’s Covid-19 tally saw an addition of less than 100,000 new cases in a single-day. A day later, the number of new cases rose marginally to 92,596. The number of daily fatalities on the two days stood at 2219 and 2123 respectively.

India has the second-highest cumulative Covid-19 cases in the world, after the United States. In terms of related deaths, it is third, behind the US and Brazil, respectively.