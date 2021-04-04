India records over 1 lakh single-day covid cases; tally crosses 1.25 crore

India's coronavirus tally crossed 1.25 crore with 1,03,558 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, April 5, — the highest single-day rise ever in the country — according to Union health ministry data.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 17, 2020, when 98,795 fresh infections were recorded. However, the country had not breached the 1-lakh mark for new cases until now. According to data, India is only the second country after the United States to record a single-day spike of over one lakh.

The death toll climbed to 1,65,101 on Monday with 478 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th straight day, the number of active cases surged to 7,41,830, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,82,136.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid the "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of them.

Later in the evening, Maharashtra, which is the worst affected, announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday and a shut down of private offices, except in the banking and insurance sectors, from Monday night with employees allowed to work from home, besides other restrictions.