  1. Home
  2. India records over 1 lakh single-day covid cases; tally crosses 1.25 crore

India records over 1 lakh single-day covid cases; tally crosses 1.25 crore

News Network
April 5, 2021

India's coronavirus tally crossed 1.25 crore with 1,03,558 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, April 5, — the highest single-day rise ever in the country — according to Union health ministry data.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 17, 2020, when 98,795 fresh infections were recorded. However, the country had not breached the 1-lakh mark for new cases until now. According to data, India is only the second country after the United States to record a single-day spike of over one lakh.

The death toll climbed to 1,65,101 on Monday with 478 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th straight day, the number of active cases surged to 7,41,830, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,82,136.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid the "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of them.

Later in the evening, Maharashtra, which is the worst affected, announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday and a shut down of private offices, except in the banking and insurance sectors, from Monday night with employees allowed to work from home, besides other restrictions. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The alleged sex scandal involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was turning out be a case of "honey trap", JD(S) said on Saturday, as it urged police to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain the truth, without succembing to any political pressure. 

The party, in a series of tweets, said the sex scandal episode has put Karnataka to shame before the nation. What initially looked like a sex scandal and sexual exploitation now seems like a conspiracy. 

The name of D K Shivakumar (Congress leader) has figured, making it look like a case of honey-trap. In all this, Karnataka is being put to shame before the nation," the regional party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said. 

Noting the release of back to back audio and video clippings, the party said there seemed to be a big group involved in the entire episode. Under the guise of providing justice to the victim, it was becoming clearer that someone is using her to play a game. It would be a ''huge insult'' to Karnataka and its police force if the case is allowed ''to just be by itself, making it an entertainment for the country," JD(S) said and called on police to bring out the truth without succumbing to any political pressure.

"The question whether this is sexual exploitation, a conspiracy or a honey-trap is troubling the citizens. Without distinguishing between ruling and opposition parties, police should find the truth. The state police is known for its sense of duty, and the time has come to prove it once again, it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2021

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken. 

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2021

korgajja.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A “Muslim” man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.

P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.

Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the 'Daiva' or spirit-god worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.

The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the 'Daiva' believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfill their desires.

He found the spot near his house and built a temple there.

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray there, he says.

Qasim performs daily rituals at the temple, special poojas on occasions and distributes sandal paste as 'prasadam' to the devotees.

The temple also conducts the 'Kolotsava' festival every two years like other Koragajja temples in the district.

Qasim says he turned vegetarian the day he started performing rituals at the temple.

Qasim also stopped going to the masjid as he had a 'darshan' of Koragajja, he said.

His children, however, go to the masjid, but also have strong faith in Koragajja, Qasim says.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.