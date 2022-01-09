  1. Home
  India reports 1.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 146 deaths; Omicron tally at 4,033

January 10, 2022
January 10, 2022

India logged 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the most since late May, while the active cases increased to 7,23,619, according to the data updated at 8 am.  

With this, India's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 35.71 million. Of the 1.79 lakh new Covid cases, India reported 410 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections to 4,033 across 27 states and UTs so far. Sikkim is the only Indian state that has not reported any case of the Omicron variant to date. As many as 146 people died due to the coronavirus infection in the past one day, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,83,936.

The active cases comprise 2.03 % of the total infections while the fatality rate has surged to 1.36 %. An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily recoveries stood at while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.62 %, the ministry said.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra's daily Covid infection tally surged to 44,388 on Sunday. West Bengal reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 yesterday. Whereas Karnataka reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths on Sunday. In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad together account for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus. Gautam Buddh Nagar logged 1,149 new cases, while Ghaziabad added 922 to its tally in a day. Overall, Uttar Pradesh's Covid case count has jumped to 17,37,550. On the other hand, Punjab registered 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases which took the infection tally to 6,21,449. The state's positivity rate stood at 13.775 as of January 9.

Goa on Sunday added 1,922 Covid-19 cases to its tally, which touched 1,89,909. National capital Delhi logged 22,751 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours--the highest since May 1 last year. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53%. Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana, also reported a big jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from the Gurugram district alone.

Reckoning with the severity of the Covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode on Sunday.

PM Modi stressed the need for effective implementation of Home Isol.ation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large.

Agencies
January 7,2022

catastrophy.jpg

Haunted by the spectre of last year's crisis, India is bracing for a deluge of Covid-19 cases, with authorities of various megacities bringing in restrictions in a bid to keep infections in check.

Case numbers have yet to match the enormous figures seen last spring, when thousands died each day and the Hindu holy city of Varanasi maintained round-the-clock funeral pyres for the mass cremation of virus victims.

But daily infections nearly tripled over two days this week to more than 90,000, a surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant that some experts worry could again see the country's hospitals overwhelmed.

An overnight curfew has been imposed in the Delhi area that includes the capital, where weekend movement restrictions will begin on Friday evening, with all non-essential workers asked to stay home.

Tech hub Bangalore has also declared a weekend curfew, while sprawling financial centre Mumbai introduced a night curfew.

"Even a small percentage of a large number of cases translates to a large number in absolute terms," Gautam Menon, a professor at India's Ashoka University who has worked on Covid infection modelling, told AFP.

"This could potentially stress out health care systems to levels comparable to or worse than the second wave."

Doctors and nurses who spoke to AFP have so far been optimistic, with fewer severe cases among those patients admitted to hospital -- and with the benefit of experience.

"Last year, we didn't know what exactly we were dealing with. I think now, mentally, it's a little better," one frontline worker at a Delhi hospital said.

Suresh Kumar, director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in the capital, where cases have quadrupled from a handful at the start of the week to 20, said the rise was "not a cause for panic".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has so far shied away from the drastic nationwide lockdown introduced during last year's catastrophic outbreak.

But local officials have watched the sharply rising case numbers with alarm and some of India's biggest urban centres have moved to impose restrictions again.

Earlier virus lockdowns were a hammer blow to the Indian economy and many are worried about the financial impact of new restrictions.

"I will be working only for 15 days this month," said Delhi resident Tumul Srivastava, whose office is subject to the 50 percent occupancy limits imposed by the city.

"My salary may be deducted. All this is adding to my anxiety."

India appears better placed to weather Omicron than it was ahead of the calamitous Delta wave it suffered last spring, when more than 200,000 people died in a matter of weeks.

Back then, hospitals ran out of oxygen and patients desperately scrambled to source medicine after a run on pharmacies.

In the time since, Indian health workers have injected nearly 1.5 billion vaccine doses, with government data showing nearly two-thirds of the country fully vaccinated.

That campaign, combined with last year's Delta sweep of towns and villages around the country, may help lessen the impact of the latest spread.

"Though we do not have data, this may give strong hybrid immunity against severe outcomes," University of Michigan epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee told AFP.

Preliminary studies have so far suggested the Omicron variant has led to less severe health consequences among those infected, despite its rapid spread.

Mukherjee warned however that an uncontrolled spread of new infections could still pose serious problems for India, even if the direct virus toll is a fraction of that seen last year.

"As you are witnessing in the US and UK, a major chunk of the working population being sick is affecting the societal infrastructure and leading to chaos," she said.

"I am afraid there may be a period in India when we see the same thing -- just the sheer volume may make the system crumble."

December 29,2021
December 29,2021

bjpmeet.jpg

Hubballi, Dec 29: The Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, M P Renukacharya, on Wednesday asked three-time Ministers to voluntarily resign and devote time for the party.

"Many BJP MLAs are desirous of a Gujarat-like cabinet revamp in the state... In this backdrop, I request three-time Ministers (2004, 2008, 2018) to voluntarily resign and devote time to the 'sanghatan' (organization) in the run-up to the election. This will give an opportunity for new faces to become Ministers and will boost the charisma of the party and the government," he told reporters here.

The issue has been discussed by MLAs and they are planning to meet senior party leaders, including the party President and Chief Minister, to push for induction of new Ministers, Renukacharya said.

There, however, is no scope for the replacement of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, he said. "Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister."

On Tuesday, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters that a cabinet revamp was imminent and strict action will be taken against those who make public statements on Bommai's replacement as Chief Minister.

Replying to a query, Yatnal said the central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the know-how of Karnataka BJP leaders speaking about Bommai's replacement.

"The central leadership is aware of the developments. Because, there are people who send paper cuttings and video clips to them. The central leadership including Narendra Modi are keeping an eye on those who talk about change of guard. This was told by Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister)," he said.

He said if any leader speaks about Bommai's replacement, strict action will be taken.

Yatnal also said that BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and Joshi announced that Bommai will remain the Chief Minister till the next election.

December 29,2021
December 29,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Seemingly relieved with the backing from executive body of the Karnataka BJP and national leadership, amid speculations about leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-days BJP state executive meeting that began on Tuesday, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai, and warned action against those in the party, indulging in such speculations.

"I thank the BJP leadership, state unit president, office bearers, and the state executive members for showing confidence in our government and motivating us to move forward," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, he along with other leaders will strive collectively to fulfill the expectations of the leadership regarding further strengthening and organizing the party, effective coordination between the party and the government, facing the political challenges and upcoming election together.

"From the beginning itself the high command has been very clear, the clarity that is there at their level has been expressed here by Arun Singh. It is kind of a reconfirmation," he said in response to a question on backing from the high command, despite some opposition from some quarters.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai's possible exit from the top job ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. There have also been speculations regarding Bommai's health, concerning his knee ailment, forcing him to clarify on Tuesday that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest. "I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day...." he had said. Bommai took oath as the Chief Minister on July 28, succeeding his mentor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa.

