India reports 26,964 new covid cases, 383 deaths; active cases 3,01,989, lowest in 186 days

New Delhi, Sept 22: India added 26,964 new cases of coronavirus infection in a single day taking the total tally to 3,35,31,498, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days.

The nation logged 383 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,45,768.

Meanwhile, 34,167 persons recovered from the virus.

Under its nationwide vaccination drive, India has so far administered 82.65 crore doses.

Bengaluru and Mumbai are two of the six Indian metropolitan cities where the Covid-19 R-value or reproduction number has increased in the last one month, even though the R-value for the entire country currently is less than one, suggesting a shrinking Covid-19 pandemic.

From August 15-17, Bengaluru reported an R-value of 0.94, which shot up to 1.06 a month later. Similarly for Mumbai, the R-value was 0.91 from Aug 6-9, but rose to 1.09 between August 25 and September 18, according to a disease prediction model being run by Sitabhra Sinha, a scientist at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, who is tracking the pandemic since last year.



India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.