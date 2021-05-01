  1. Home
  2. India reports 3,689 covid deaths in 24 hours, highest so far; 3.92 lakh new cases

coastaldigest.com news network
May 2, 2021

New Delhi, May 2: India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new Covid-19 infections and record 3,689 deaths as the nation awaits the results of crucial assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Sunday's cases show a dip after the country saw its worst tally on Saturday. India reported over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases on May 1, the highest rise in the world. However, India saw its highest single-day rise in the death toll.

The virus has killed 2.15 lakh people in India.

There are 33.49 lakh active patients while 1,59,92,271 have recovered from the deadly virus that has claimed over 32 lakh lives so far across the world.

May 1,2021

Bengaluru, May 1: As many as 40,990 fresh covid cases and 271 covid related deaths were reported from across Karnataka in last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest among all districts, which is 19,353 cases.

As many as 271 deaths due to coronavirus were reported on Saturday, with Bengaluru Urban recording 162 deaths, and Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru with 12 each. With this, the toll so far has risen to 15,794.

Over 18,341 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total recoveries so far to 11,43,250. So far, Karnataka has seen 15,64,132 positive cases so far.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 23.03%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 0.66%. As many as 97,55,976 people have received vaccination so far in the state.

Meanwhile, the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada reported two covid-19 fatality and 933 fresh cases and Udupi reported 670 positive cases. 

May 1,2021

Narsinghpur, May 1: A truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore was left parked for nearly 12 hours after its driver went missing under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was left abandoned for nearly 12 hours in Kareli area, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said.

The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when the police were informed that a truck, with a mention of vaccine- manufacturer Bharat Biotech on it, was parked near Kareli bus stand, around 16 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

According to the police, the truck contained 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore.

"We contacted the transport company TCI of Gurgaon and informed them about the driverless truck. The company also got worried when they couldn't contact the driver after finding out the GPS system that the vehicle remained stationary at Kareli," Shrivastava said.

The company then arranged for another driver and the truck set off for Karnal at 8 pm, he said, adding that the driver Vikas Mishra is still missing.

"We tracked down his phone at a place 16 km from the spot. As the engine of the vehicle was on, its refrigerator with vaccine doses was functioning. So, I feel that vaccines were safe," he added.

When asked if incidents of truck loots had been reported on the route in the past, Shrivastava said road robberies are almost naught in the region.

April 20,2021

RGG.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

