India reports 46,148 new covid cases, 979 deaths in last 24 hours

June 28, 2021

New Delhi, June 28: As many 46,148 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,379,331, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. 

India also reported 979 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 3,96,730.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,72,994. The recovery rate stands at 96.80%.

Around 32.36 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 17.21 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,63,71,279 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 15,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Amidst incessant rains in coastal Karnataka, Maravoor Bridge that connects to the Mangalore International airport with the city developed a major crack in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15.

The crack is visibly deep and wide that there is every possibility that the bridge might collapse at any time.

Keeping in mind the safety of the people vehicular movement has been cancelled on the bridge.

Traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route.

The relentless showers have piled on the misery in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Incidents of tree fall and damages to houses were reported from across the three coastal districts.

June 18,2021

The mother of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passed away on Friday, June 18, according to local media reports. 

Kappan and three PFI men were booked on apparently false charges of breach of peace after being arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and murdered. He has been in prison since then. 

Two days after the arrest, the UP Police had filed another case against them on various charges, including sedition and the stringent UAPA. The police later booked four more persons in the case.

In April this year, the police filed a charge sheet against all eight persons, including Kappan, in a local court in Mathura, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Kappan to meet his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

On Tuesday, a local court of Mathura had dropped proceedings against all four of them.

The sub divisional magistrate dropped the proceedings as limitation of the proceedings under section 116 (6) CrPC expired, Defence Counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said. 

“The accused denied the charges levelled against them. Recently, I moved an application in the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Maat, RD Ram requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police, in the prescribed period of six months, could not produce evidence in support of their case. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds today,” the lawyer said. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY IN INDIA
Kappan's mother passes away waiting for the release, such crime is within the legal definition of " crimes against humanity". This death is giving a message to the world that India is a regime of terror. India has caused irreparable injury to Kappan, his mother and the whole family. Kappan was covering rape-murder news, which is also under the definition of crimes against humanity. Yogi CM of UP is unskilled, uneducated and uncivilized, he must be held accountable.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 22,2021

Kollam, June 22: In an apparent case of dowry death, a 24-year-old medico, who was reportedly being tortured by her husband, was found dead yesterday at latter’s house at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala. 

Vismaya V Nair, a final year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, got married to S Kiran Kumar, an official at the Motor Vehicle Department, in March 2020. Her death came two days after she sent messages to her cousin telling him that her husband had brutally beaten her many times over a car that was given as part of her dowry. 

In the messages she sent, Vismaya told her cousin that she has faced severe assault. She wrote about how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She says in the message that she has not told anyone about the assault. The photos she shared with her cousin show injuries on her face, shoulder and hands.

The woman's family has registered a complaint with the police that it was a murder and that Vismaya was harassed for dowry. Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on Vismaya's death. According to her father Thrivrikaman Nair, the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry. However, Kiran allegedly wanted cash instead of the car and insisted that Vismaya’s family sell the car.

Thrivrikaman Nair said that they knew he assaulted her earlier too. “Once he came home with her, all drunk after a party. When they reached home, he beat her and when my son went to ask about it, Kiran hit him too. We reported it to the patrol police who then had an altercation with Kiran. Finally he was taken to the police station. However, the Circle Inspector and Kiran’s family called us for a compromise. My son said that let’s let it go this time. After that my daughter stayed at my home. But two months ago, when she went to college (in Pandalam), to write her BAMS exams, Kiran picked her up and took her to his home. She didn't come home after that.”
 
Thrivrikaman said that Vismaya would call only her mother after that, but not the father or brother. “I learnt about all that only now. She had told my wife about Kiran beating her up. Two days ago she messaged my cousin asking him to take her home during the time Kiran went to work.” 
 
They became aware of the WhatsApp conversations between Vismaya and the cousin, detailing the abuse she faced, only today. It was an arranged marriage for Vismaya and Kiran. 
 
Vismaya's brother Vijith P Nair, in a broken voice, said that it was a murder and pleaded to the government to give them justice so that no one else would go through this. 

"We registered the case as soon as we got information that it was dowry harassment. After that the victim's brother contacted me and sent me the images and WhatsApp conversations of the woman, concerning the harassment she faced. The Women's Commission has asked Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit a report. We have also asked to have the post mortem done at a hospital chosen by the woman's family," says Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal who registered the case.

The brother informed the Commission about the harassment that Vismaya used to face at her husband's house. "Since the marriage is within ten years it will be a case of dowry harassment even if her death is by suicide," Shahida added.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

INDIA
The future of the Rule of Law is tattered in India. Murder due to dowry is historically a chronic disease in India, this kind of death is giving a strong message to the world that India is uncivilised and a barbaric regime and life is worthless. The Indian leaders are following the road to " SAINTHOOD", and people are murdered mindlessly. Murder, rape, atrocities, human right abuse and crimes against humanity are on the rise. The respectable Higherarchical Courts can put an end to such horrendous crime which is constantly bothering the International Community of Nation about the Government of India. The Hierarchical Honourable Courts have the Constitutional power, skill and the universal wisdom to guide the Government of India to respect the full equality right and respect the Rule of Law to protect the Nation.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

