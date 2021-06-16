  1. Home
  2. India reports 67,208 new covid cases, 2,330 deaths; now 8,26,740 cases are active

News Network
June 17, 2021

New Delhi, June 17: India on Thursday reported 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country also reported 2,330 deaths in the same period, taking its total fatalities to 3,81,903.

India currently has 8,26,740 active Covid-19 cases, marking a drop of 38,692 cases from Wednesday and 1,03,570 fresh recoveries.

India had reported 62,224 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 2,542 deaths.

News Network
June 6,2021

New Delhi, June 6: A Delhi government hospital on Saturday issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language" which it said causes a lot of inconvenience.

The circular issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), one of the leading facilities here, has asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face "strict action".

G B Pant nurses’ association president Liladhar Ramchandani claimed it was issued in pursuance of a complaint sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department, regarding use of Malayalam language at the hospital, while adding that "the union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular".

The circular says, "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER.

Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience".

"So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication.

Otherwise serious action will be taken,” it reads.

Ramchandani, also the secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation said, "As a language's name, Malayalam, has been inserted in the circular, many will take offence".

He also claimed that this circular was "consequent of the complaint filed by the patient" and "internally, there is no issue among the nurses and the administration".

Many nurses at various hospitals across India, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. The circular has drawn sharp criticism from other nursing unions too.

News Network
June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday jointly inaugurated three centres of excellence (CoE) established in Karnataka under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project.

After the virtual inauguration, Tomar said, "These centres will help the farming community of Karnataka to get access to the latest innovative Israeli technologies and adopt them to increase production and productivity that will help in increasing the farmers'' income."

These CoEs have the capacity of 50,000 grafts production and 25 lakh vegetables seedlings production annually. About 20,000 farmers have visited these CoEs to gain knowledge about the modern cultivation practices in horticulture, an official statement quoted him as saying during the event.

Under a bilateral cooperation, India and Israel have about 29 operational CoEs that have been set up across India in 12 states, implementing advanced Israeli Agro-Technology tailored to local conditions.

Out of these 29 fully functional CoEs, three are from Karnataka located in Kolar for mango, Bagalkot for pomegranate, and Dharwad for vegetables. These CoEs generate knowledge, demonstrate best practices and train officers and farmers.

The Karnataka chief minister thanked the Union government and Israel for providing financial and technical assistance for establishment of CoEs under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) in Karnataka.

State Horticulture and Sericulture Minister R Shankar said there is a lot of scope for adoption of new technologies in crop production and post-harvest management, to increase the production and productivity of the horticulture produce in Karnataka.

And, Karnataka farmers are progressive to adopt innovative technologies developed by these centres, he added.

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka said, "This is a milestone in the development of the state''s agriculture sector, and will give local farmers a competitive edge in the national and international market."

This will also enable them to double their income, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and senior officers of Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Karnataka government were present in the event.

News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: The government of Karnataka has identified 42 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

As of now, these children are with their close relatives and measures are being taken to extend the facilities announced by the government for them.

The children hail from 31 different families, and 20 orphans were the only children of their parents.

The children are from 19 different districts of the state. Four children were orphaned in Raichur and three each in Bagalkot, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu and Kolar districts.

Bengaluru Urban, along with Belagavi, Ramanagara, Gadag and Hassan had two cases each. Nine districts had one case each, while no cases were reported in 11 districts, according to data compiled by the government till June 10.

KP Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registrations and Commissioner of Stamps - who is nodal officer for rehabilitating such children - said all of them were currently staying with their extended family members.

“Last week, there was a video conference held with district officials to ensure that the facilities announced by the government reach children,” he said.

According to sources, the children hailed from different economic backgrounds. Apart from close relatives, the Child Welfare Committees are also overseeing the welfare of such children.

The state government has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme’ under which children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be offered financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per month.

The amount will debited to the caretaker of the child. The government has also offered free education, and laptops for these children who have passed 10th standard, apart from other initiatives. 

