  2. India reports 7,189 new covid cases, 387 deaths; Omicron cases at 415

December 25, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 25: India recorded 7,189 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the total caseload to 3,47,79,815, while the active cases declined to 77,032, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. 

A total of 415 Omicron cases have been reported in 17 states and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 115.

The death toll climbed to 4,79,146 with 387 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

December 23,2021

Ludhiana, Dec 23: A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Earlier, the police claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Former Punjab Chief Mnister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured.  @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

AP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

"First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

December 20,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 20: One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was detected.

19 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru were tested for Covid-19 on December 8. The samples for genome sequencing were sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th day swab was collected on Sunday for testing. She too has no travel history.

Dakshina Kannada district had so far reported six Omicron cases. Four cases have been reported from a government residential school on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The four teenage students detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have now recovered and are attending classes, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has said that the health department has been directed to find out how students without any travel history were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the source of infection. 

