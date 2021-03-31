  1. Home
India reports 72,330 new covid cases; 459 deaths, highest this year

News Network
April 1, 2021

India saw 72,330 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 11, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,62,927 with 459 daily new fatalities, the highest in around 116 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

Registering a steady increase for the 22nd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,84,055 comprising 4.78 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.89 per cent, the data stated. 

As many as 74,383 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 11.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.    

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,74,683. The case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,47,98,621 samples have been tested up to March 31 with 11,25,681 samples being tested on Wednesday

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.
 

Govardhan
 - 
Tuesday, 30 Mar 2021

Davanagere is a class A city but there is no airport The government has provided airport facilities to small cities but the airport is essential for the development of thiscity

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

sohanram.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Janata Dal (Secular), amidst rumours over its renewed bods with BJP, today picked a Muslim face for the upcoming Basavakalyan Assembly bypolls, a move which is expected to haunt Congress during the campaign. 

Former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy formally inducted former Congress leader Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri and announced him as the candidate for Basavakalyan.

Kumaraswamy also announced that his party would field a candidate in Maski, the other Assembly constituency facing bypolls.

Three seats - Belgaum Lok Sabha, Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats - will go to bypolls on April 17.

Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy said the Congress had projected the JD(S) as "being pally" with the BJP. “In the 2018 Assembly polls, we were winning 68-70 seats. But, the Congress hatched a conspiracy to project us as the BJP’s ‘B’ team, urging one particular section of society to not vote for us,” he said.

“Even now, Congress leaders have been saying the JD(S) is getting closer to the BJP. I’ve taken this up as a challenge,” said Kumaraswamy. “I know what the Congress will do now. They will say the JD(S) fielded a Muslim candidate as part of an understanding with the BJP to divide secular votes,” he said. “The Congress has pushed our party into a place where there's suspicion. So, I want to send a clear message to all 224 constituencies,” he added.

According to Kumaraswamy, Syed has good ties with all sections of society in Basavakalyan. Apparently, he belongs to a family connected with a famous dargah there. “Basavakalyan is a JD(S) stronghold. Our candidate has won seven times here,” Kumaraswamy pointed out.

“Even in Maski, we will put up a fight. The entire Raichur district, where Maski is located, has extreme potential for us to win five to six of the seven Assembly segments,” he said, adding that the party will finalise its Maski candidate on Friday.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had earlier announced that his party will not contest the bypolls. “But we decided to contest so that our party workers are not demoralised,” Kumaraswamy said. The party is undecided on fielding a candidate for the Belgaum bypolls.

Kumaraswamy said he had enough experience in fighting bypolls. “Perhaps, I’m second after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in having conducted the highest number of bypolls,” he said. “We have taken the two Assembly bypolls seriously. We will rise above financial difficulties and crooked tactics to fight the bypolls.”
 

