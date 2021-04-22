  1. Home
India reports over 3.32 lakh Covid cases; 2,263 deaths – new world record

coastaldigest.com news network
April 23, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 23: India on Friday reported a record high 3,32,730 Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest single-day spike reported anywhere in the world.

With this, India's active Covid cases has risen to 24,28,616 and the total caseload as reached nearly 1.63 crore.

The country also reported a record 2,263 deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,86,920 .

India had reported over 3.1 lakh cases on Thursday, making it the previous highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in the world.

A total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine does have been administered so far.

News Network
April 12,2021

Bengaluru: Depressed over being unemployed since the pandemic lockdown, a 41-year-old former athlete, who brought laurels to the country in diving, allegedly ended her life at her residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Shilpa Balaraj was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning. An Ekalavya award winner, Shilpa had won several medals at the national and international levels. Her husband was out of station and on Friday night, she reportedly told him that she was doing fine.

Her younger brother Sharath Balaraj said her suicide note stated she was depressed as she did not have a job for more than a year.

She recently approached organisers of a summer camp and was expecting to resume work. But the spike in Covid cases changed things as the government imposed severa restrictions related to functioning of swimming pools.

Sharath said: “We lost our mother two months ago and it affected all of us mentally. Shilpa had never shared her financial problems despite she and her husband not having a job for months.”
Her father Balaraj was a swimming and diving coach.

News Network
April 12,2021

New Delhi, Apr 12: Airlines are not permitted to serve meals in flights that have a duration of less than two hours, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country.

The ban will come into effect from Thursday, the ministry said in its order.

When scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after coronavirus lockdown last year, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

Modifying the previous order, the ministry's fresh directive said: "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."

The ministry stated it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants".

News Network
April 9,2021

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.

