India reports over 3.32 lakh Covid cases; 2,263 deaths – new world record

New Delhi, Apr 23: India on Friday reported a record high 3,32,730 Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest single-day spike reported anywhere in the world.

With this, India's active Covid cases has risen to 24,28,616 and the total caseload as reached nearly 1.63 crore.

The country also reported a record 2,263 deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,86,920 .

India had reported over 3.1 lakh cases on Thursday, making it the previous highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in the world.

A total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine does have been administered so far.