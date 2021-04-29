India sees highest daily covid cases with 3.86 lakh infections, 3,498 deaths in 24 hours

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 30, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 30: In no respite, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday. This is the ninth day in a row that the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections, the highest in the world.

The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now over 1.87 crore and there are 31,70,228 active cases, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India has crossed the grim mark of two lakh deaths. So far, 1,53,84,418 people have recuperated from the disease. 

News Network
April 19,2021

Dubai, Apr 19: Indian airlines on Monday announced that RT-PCR negative test reports for passengers from India to Dubai should be issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection with effect from April 22.

“Effective April 22, 2021, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai Airport must hold a valid COVID-19 test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the samples and also ensure the time of the sample collection (date and time) and time of reporting result (date and time) are accurate,” Air India Express said in a travel update.

“The certificate must indicate a negative test result described either in Arabic or English issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination where the passenger is travelling from. It is mandatory that the report includes a QR Code which is linked to the original report for verification by the airline. At arrival, Dubai Health Authority representative will verify the same,” it added.

Air India also issued a similar travel advisory. Currently, the pre-departure tests should be done within 72 hours before the departure.

News Network
April 23,2021

New Delhi, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Covid-19 strategy meeting with Chief Ministers of states with highest number of coronavirus cases began on a discordant note with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal going public with his remarks in meeting in which he flagged the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals asked whether the two crore people of Delhi will not get oxygen because the capital has no oxygen plant.

He also asked whether the 130 crore people of the nation do not have right to the nation's resources equally.

Hitting back, the BJP called Kejriwal a "disgrace as Delhi CM" and asked "can he stoop so low"?

In his intervention in the closed-door meeting, which was later televised soon after the meet was over, Kejriwal said that people are in major pain due to oxygen shortage and he requests with folded hands that the Prime Minister gives direction to Chief Ministers  to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to Delhi.

Earlier alleging that BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are blocking the oxygen supply to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Thursday gone to the extent of saying that Centre should deploy even paramilitary forces if required to ensure oxygen supply to Delhi.

In the PM meeting, Kejriwal demanded Centre should take over all oxygen plants through Army and every truck should be accompanied by Army escort vehicles.

"We fear some massive tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients. Despite being the Chief Minister of Delhi, I find myself helpless in such a scenario. If any big mishap happens, I will not be able to forgive myself, " Kejriwal said, batting for a national plan to deal with the situation.

He also demanded that the state governments should get Covid-19 vaccines at similar rates on which the central government is procuring them.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on Kejriwal asking on Twitter " Stooping this low for petty politics?"

"Makes all arrangements to televise an otherwise close door meeting..tries to score political brownie points! If only he had spent the same amount of time doing his homework! Last time the same man ..in the same meeting was yawning & laughing," Patra further said.

BJP IT department chief and co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya also went hammer tongs.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a disaster. He goes to a meeting with the Prime Minister unprepared. He has no idea about things that have already been put in place to ease oxygen supply in the capital, was uninformed on vaccine prices. How will he save Delhi? He is a disgrace as Delhi’s CM," Malviya tweeted.

News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

