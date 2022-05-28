  1. Home
  2. India sees sharp spike in missing children cases in 2 years; 1.08 lakh remain untraced

News Network
May 28, 2022

Child rights NGOs have flagged a sharp rise in the number of children who have gone missing in the last two years due to the social impact of Covid-19.

In order to prevent the situation from worsening, the organisations have called for immediate strengthening of child protection committees at the village level, sensitising and training parents, and urged the government to make adequate budget allocation in this connection.

As per the latest figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 59,262 children went missing in India in 2020. With 48,972 children remaining untraced from the previous years, the total number of missing children has gone up to 1,08,234.

There is almost a 13 times rise in the number of cases of missing children reported annually between 2008 and 2020, the NCRB said. As per the data, 7,650 cases of missing children were reported in 2008.

In the last two years, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Kailash Satyarthi Foundation's sister organisation alone has rescued around 12,000 children from across the country Dhananjay Tingal, its executive director, said.

"This is ample proof to show that after the pandemic, child trafficking has increased manifold," he told PTI.

On average, 29 children in Madhya Pradesh and 14 in Rajasthan went missing every day in 2021, according to a new report by NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), which gathered the information through RTIs.

Tingal said some children were being trafficked with the consent of their parents, while few others voluntarily went with the traffickers.

"Ultimately, a large majority of these children went missing," he said.

He urged employees of railways, roadways and others to immediately intervene if they come across any unaccompanied child or a child who is begging in public transport systems.

"Subsequently, such children must be brought under the umbrella of the government's safety net," he said.

Prabhat Kumar, deputy director, Child Protection, Save the Children, said increased poverty has become an overarching reason for children to go missing or become victims of trafficking. He said the situation has worsened due to no schooling or lack of continuity in learning activities due to Covid-19-enforced lockdown and restrictions.

Soha Moitra, regional director (North), CRY, said many families in rural areas were already in debt, and the economic burden due to the pandemic increased further. The pressure of paying back loans contributed to the trafficking of children of such families, for labour and marriage.

She said mandatory use of face masks often made it difficult to identify traffickers and kidnappers.

"The government departments concerned in collaboration with the local administrative bodies and civil society organisations should come forward to create regular awareness on the importance of education of children with constructive activities," Moitra said.

In 2020, despite the complete nationwide lockdown for nearly four months – March to June – 59,262 children (13,566 boys, 45,687 girls, nine transgender children) were reported missing.

The share of missing girl children has increased from about 70 per cent in 2018 to 71 per cent in 2019, and further to 77 per cent in 2020, according to NCRB data.

On the other hand, the share of untraced children from the previous years accounted for about 42 per cent in 2018, 39 per cent in 2019, and 45 per cent in 2020 of the total missing children. 

News Network
May 21,2022

Bengaluru, May 21: A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiancé for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city's Kempegowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiancé to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiancé to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiancé was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman's fiancé got angry and slapped her. 

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

News Network
May 25,2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager on the outskirts of the city of Nablus in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry identified the victim as 16-year-old Ghaith Yamin, the Associated Press reported.

According to the ministry, the victim died at a hospital in early Wednesday from a gunshot wound to his head. The teenager was afflicted with the injury during clashes with Israeli forces.

The clashes erupted as the forces were escorting illegal Israeli settlers during a visit to a shrine in the area, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency said.

At least 15 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during the clashes, the agency added, identifying the site of the clashes as the periphery of “Joseph’s Tomb.”

Some Israelis believe the site to be the burial place of Prophet Joseph, while Palestinians say it is the tomb of a Sheikh.

The clashes came at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides spurred by the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of well-known Palestinian journalist Shereen Abu Akleh.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot in the head on May 11, when she was reporting on an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime has, however, refused to assume responsibility for the murder.

Most recently, reports said Manu Pineda, an official with the European Union’s Parliament, who had been supposed to travel to the occupied territories, to examine the situation on the ground following the murder, had been denied entry by the occupying regime.

News Network
May 19,2022

Mangaluru, May 19: As many as 22 students from twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have received perfect scores on the Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022. 

A total of 145 students got 625 marks out of a maximum 625 marks, 309 received 624 marks, 472 received 623 marks, 615 received 622 marks, and 706 received 621 marks.

While 17 students from Dakshina Kannada scored 625 out of 625 marks while 5 from Udupi have scored full marks.

The students from Dakshina Kannada are Roshan from Morarji Desai Residential School Machina Beltangady, Sathvik H S from Karnataka Public School Bellare Sullia, Sujay B from Sathyasai Lokseva school Alike Bantwal, Indira Arun Nyamagoudar from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Irayya Shrishail Shegunasmath from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Kamalesh Pundalik Naik from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Shreya R Shetty from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Shreeja Hebbar from Rotary School Moodbidri, Veeksha V Shetty from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeetha, Kilpady Mulki, V Akshatha Kamath from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeetha, Kilpady Mulki, Dhanyashree from Vital Jaycees School Vittal, Athmeeya M Kashyap from Vivekananda school Puttur, Sudesh Dattatray Killedar from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Abhijna R from Vivekananda school Puttur, Abay Sharma K from Vivekananda school Puttur, Swasthi from Rotary school Moodbidri and Madhushree from St Mary’s school Laila Beltangady.

The students from Udupi are Gayatri from Udupi Girls Government High School, Punith Naik from Malpe High School, Nisha from Kundapur Kalavara government high school, Vaishnavi Shetty from Siddapura Government High School and Aksatha from Sandipani school Byndoor.  

