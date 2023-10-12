  1. Home
India slips to 111th on Global Hunger Index 2023; lags behind neighbours Pak, Bangla, Nepal, Sri Lanka

News Network
October 12, 2023

India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2023 with the country reporting the highest child wasting rate at 18.7 per cent.

The index was released on Thursday. India ranked 107th out of 121 countries in 2022.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

With a score of 28.7 in the Global Hunger Index-2023, India has a level of hunger that is serious, according to a report based on the index.

India's neighbouring countries Pakistan (102nd), Bangladesh (81st), Nepal (69th) and Sri Lanka (60th) have fared better than it in the index.

South Asia and Africa South of the Sahara are the world regions with the highest hunger levels, with a GHI score of 27 each, indicating serious hunger.

"India has the highest child wasting rate in the world, at 18.7 per cent, reflecting acute undernutrition,” the report based on the index stated. Wasting is measured based on children's weight relative to their height.

According to the index, the rate of undernourishment in India stood at 16.6 per cent and under-five mortality at 3.1 per cent.

The report also said that the prevalence of anaemia in women aged between 15 and 24 years stood at 58.1 per cent.

The 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI) shows that, after many years of advancement up to 2015, progress against hunger worldwide remains largely at a standstill.

The 2023 GHI score for the world is 18.3, considered moderate and less than one point below the world's 2015 GHI score of 19.1.

Furthermore, since 2017 the prevalence of undernourishment, one of the indicators used in the calculation of GHI scores, has been on the rise, and the number of undernourished people has climbed from 572 million to about 735 million, the index said. 

News Network
October 8,2023

aqsa.jpg

A holy trip group from Kerala is among those stranded in Israel amid the latter's conflict with Hamas.

A 45-member holy trip group that went from Kerala on October 3 is stranded in the strife-torn Israel. Some of the group members sent video messages to their relatives conveying that they were safe at hotels.

The group was on their way to Egypt on Saturday when the tension broke out. As directed by Israel security forces they returned to the hotel. They are also in touch with the Indian embassy officials in Tel Aviv.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the other holy trip groups from Kerala are also stranded there.

Earlier, there were reports that many Malayalis who went on similar holy trips to Israel had illegally migrated.

According to the Kerala government agency for NRIs, NORKA-Roots, there are around 7,000 Malayalis in Israel.

NORKA-Roots' chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri told DH that he was in constant touch with Malayali associations in Israel. They were advised by security to remain in shelters.

A large number of Malayali women are working as nurses in Israel. In 2021, a nurse from Idukki district, Soumya Santosh, was killed in a rocket attack in Israel.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 30,2023

bearybhavan.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, September 30, inaugurated the Bearys Souharda Bhavana at HBR Layout in the city. The building was constructed by the Bearys Welfare Association, Bengaluru. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Siddaramaiah announced that the state government has earmarked Rs 3,150 crores for the development of all minority communities, and it will be increased to Rs 10,000 crores in upcoming budgets. 

He said all the five schemes launched by the Congress government are in favour of its people without any bias or discrimination. 

On the same occasion, the BA Mohideen Memorial Auditorium was also inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Giving credit of bringing an absolute majority government in the state to Muslim community, Shivakumar called it a “responsible” community.

He said, the Beary community shares love and compassion with the society which is truly outstanding.

Syed Muhammad Beary, President of the Bearys Group and Beary Souharda Bhavan Building committee, reminded the CM and DyCM that the Muslim community has paled a huge role in bringing them to power and urged to increase the Muslim representation in the state cabinet.

“Every time there were four to five ministers from the Muslim community. But this time only two ministerial seats have been given. During the cabinet expansion, the representatives of from this community should get at least three more ministerial berths,” he urged. 

The event was presided over by the Bearys Welfare Association president and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh. 

Speaker of Legislative Assembly UT Khader. Energy Minister K J George, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council Ruling Party Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, Umar Teekay and G A Bawa were present among others.

sauharda.jpg

3bearybhavan.jpg

2bearybhavan.jpg

News Network
October 12,2023

New Delhi, Oct 12: Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India launched the operation to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home amidst ongoing war between Palestinian freedom fighters and Israel. 

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that the chartered flight is expected to reach Tel Aviv this evening and it will bring back the first batch of around 230 Indians on Friday.

We are closely monitoring the situation, he said.

On the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities, Bagchi said India considers them as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

