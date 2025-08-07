  1. Home
  2. India-US trade deal halted: Trump says no negotiations till tariff row resolved

India-US trade deal halted: Trump says no negotiations till tariff row resolved

Agencies
August 8, 2025

New York/Washington, July 8: US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India, until the issue of tariffs is resolved.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said in the Oval Office in response to a question on whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50 per cent tariffs on the country.

Last week, Trump had announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7.

The US president also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days or August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the targeting of India is "unjustified and unreasonable".

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.

On the current situation between India and the US, prominent Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra said “much more is at stake” amid Trump’s tariffs.

He described as “unfortunate” that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not accept a ceasefire with Ukraine as wanted by Trump.

"Hurting India is to hurt Russia,” Batra said in a post on X. “But it hurts us too, much more,” he said adding that America needs the Russian president to enter into a “genuine” ceasefire with Ukraine, “free-of-deception by any, and then get President Xi (Jinping of China) and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to be American allies too, along with Putin.”

“It’s time for a mature reset, or we risk a domino effect that hurts all and unravels multilateralism and gives us unbridled chaos that even creative Wall Street and Federal Reserve can’t handle,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 6,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In a tragic incident, 27‑year‑old veterinarian Dr Keerthana Joshi, daughter of chartered accountant Ganesh Joshi and a native of Bappalagudde, Puttur, was found dead at her residence in Mangaluru on Monday night.

While the exact reason behind her death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide. It is reported that she hanged herself late on Monday night.

Her body was later taken to her family home in Puttur, where the last rites were performed.

Dr Joshi had recently completed her MD in Veterinary Science and was practising privately in Puttur, Kollur, and Mangaluru. She is survived by her parents, Ganesh and Veena Joshi, and her sister, Dr Meghana Joshi.

Agencies
August 6,2025

More than 100 people are missing and at least five are confirmed dead after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

About 190 people have been rescued so far in the affected region, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

Damaged roads and heavy rain have hampered rescue teams trying to reach Dharali. Dhami flew in by helicopter on Wednesday and met some of the affected families.

Weeks of heavy rain have pounded Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi - home to Dharali village - among the worst hit by flooding.

The floods struck on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically and send tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hills.

Dharali is a summer tourist spot 2km from Harsil, home to a major Indian army base and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. At least 10 soldiers stationed at the army base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue efforts are slow due to heavy sludge and debris, but officials have deployed helicopters to aid operations.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river - which becomes India's holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream - forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

India's weather department has forecast heavy rain ahead and advised avoiding landslide-prone areas. Schools have closed in parts of the state.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 5,2025

Udupi, Aug 5: What was meant to be a joyful visit to see her father during a school holiday ended in heartbreak for a family in Shedimane village, Kundapura taluk. An 8-year-old girl, Sannidhi, lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake inside a plantation on August 3.

Sannidhi, daughter of Sridhar Madivala and Jyothi, was the youngest and only girl among their four children. She was a Class 3 student at Mandi Moorukai Government Higher Primary School.

According to police, Sannidhi had gone to meet her father, who was at work in the family’s plantation near Beppare Guddeyangadi. Before she could reach him, a venomous snake struck her. The frightened child ran home screaming in pain.

Family members rushed her first to Hebri Government Hospital and later shifted her to Manipal Hospital for advanced care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not be saved.

Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station.

