  2. India wants blockchain, won’t shut off cryptocurrency completely: Finance Minister

News Network
March 15, 2021

March, 15: A day after reports of a ban on cryptocurrency in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the government is not completely shunning cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Sitharaman said, "From our side, we are very clear that we are not shutting all options. We will allow certain windows for people to do experiments on the blockchain, bitcoins or cryptocurrency," adding that growth of fintech depends on such experiments.

Sitharaman acknowledged that blockchain is a wide area and India has an advantage in it. "A lot of fintech companies have made a lot of progress on it. We have got several presentations. Much work at the state level is happening and we want to take it in a big way in IFSC or Gift City in Gandhinagar," she said. The Finance Ministry will spend more time planning this once Parliament sessions are done, the finance minister added.

Reuters had reported, quoting senior government officials, that the Centre will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, with fines for anyone found trading, or even holding such digital assets.

Sitharaman said that the Cabinet note on cryptocurrency which is "nearing completion" will give detailed information on the same.

Minister of State for Finance had told the Parliament earlier that India's current laws are inadequate with cryptocurrencies. The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, had furnished a report and suggested a draft Bill to ban cryptocurrencies.

News Network
March 11,2021

banergjee.jpg

Kolkata, Mar 11: Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told media.

Doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from the Nandigram seat. 

News Network
March 7,2021

modibengal.jpg

Kolkata, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at BJP’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for working in the interest of “a single bhatija”’ and for the youth of Bengal. He also accused Mamata of resorting to dynasty politics "like the Congress".

The Prime Minister further said that the reason behind the rise of the BJP in Bengal is the "corruption and appeasement politics of Mamata’s party".

“People of Bengal voted you to power due to their faith in you as their Didi. But why did you confine yourself to the role of being the ‘bua’ (aunt) of a single bhatija (nephew)? Instead of fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of ‘bhatijas’ in Bengal, you got preoccupied with satisfying the greed of one ‘bhatija’,” said Modi.

Follow West Bengal Assembly Elections Live updates

“You (Mamata) cannot come out of the ‘bua-bhatijavad’ tradition of the Congress against which you once rebelled,” he added.

Accusing the TMC supremo of blocking the Central projects in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that “Didi is determined not to work for people and neither allow anyone else to work.”

Taking a dig at Mamata’s decision to contest from the Nandigram Assembly constituency instead of her current constituency in Bhabanipur, the Prime Minister said that instead of heading for Bhabanipur, her "scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram".

“’Instead of going to Bhabanipur, your scooty suddenly turned towards Nandigram. I don’t want anyone to get hurt. But since it has been decided that the scooty will tumble in Nandigram, then what can I do?,” said Modi.

Read: Omar Abdullah targets BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over the latter's Kashmir remarks

He was taking a jibe at Mamata's recent move to protest against fuel price hike by going to the State Secretariat riding pillion on an electric scooter.

Modi also took a veiled dig at Mamata for allegedly calling him, “demon and a gunda.”

“Eto rag keno Didi? (Why are you so angry Didi?) If the lotus is blooming in Bengal it is because of the mud created by the rampant corruption of your party,” said Modi.

He also said that TMC leaders have resorted to so many scams that “a corruption Olympic” can be held on them.

News Network
March 9,2021

Chennai, Mar 9: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of actor Kamal Haasan has stitched together an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), positioning it as the “First Front” for the April 6 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties late Monday night, MNM will contest in 154 seats, while AISMK and IJK will field candidates in 40 constituencies each. A day after the agreement was signed, Kamal Haasan held a press conference along with AISMK chief and his colleague from tinsel town, R Sarathkumar, and IJK president Ravi Pachamuthu on Tuesday evening and got himself announced as the Chief Ministerial face.

“We are the First Front. We have come together for the welfare of the state and people... this is the people's front. When Mahatma Gandhi launched the freedom struggle, the rich were not part of him. Likewise, people will support us. You will know that soon,” Kamal Haasan said.

He was responding to a question on why not many parties are “reluctant” to join the MNM alliance when it calls itself the “First Front". MNM, which scored 3.7 per cent of votes in its debut elections in 2019, projects itself as an “alternative” to the two Dravidian majors that have ruled Tamil Nadu alternatively since 1967.

Kamal Haasan said he was opposed to both the AIADMK and DMK, while he apparently kept the options open if actor Vijayakanth's DMDK expresses interest in joining his alliance. “We will welcome people when they come to us. We will find space for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, MNM Vice-President V Ponraj, who was Scientific Advisor to former president A P J Abdul Kalam, invited DMDK to join the alliance led by his party. DMDK quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance on Tuesday after talks failed.

