  1. Home
  2. India will prosper if photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi, Ganesh printed on currency notes: Arvind Kejriwal

India will prosper if photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi, Ganesh printed on currency notes: Arvind Kejriwal

News Network
October 26, 2022

kejriwalhindu.jpg

In a bizarre demand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the Centre to include pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes. 

Kejriwal, who is also the National Convenor of AAP, went on to claim that adding pictures of the Hindu deities alongside that of Mahatma Gandhi will bring prosperity to India.

The Delhi Chief Minister clarified that he was not asking to change currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then,” Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity.

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 percent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji’s photo on their currency…when Indonesia can do why can’t we do,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference in the National Capital.

The AAP leader added that he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes),” he said.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, the AAP leader challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

Speaking about the upcoming MCD polls, Kejriwal said that he was confident that the people of Delhi would reject the BJP and that the AAP is fully prepared. MCD elections are slated to take place in December.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 24,2022

rishi sunak.jpg

London, Oct 24: Rishi Sunak on Monday is all set to make history on Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2022

indwomen.jpg

Sylhet, Oct 15: India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

It was a procession after Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix up with Anushka Sanjeewani who too got run out six balls later.

Renuka, who has been in top form since the Commonwealth Games in August, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot only to be caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at nine for four.

The Sri Lankans were in dire need of a partnership but Kavisha Dilhari's fall made it 16 for five as she was bowled while trying to play an incoming delivery from Renuka across the line.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her first wicket after Nilakshi de Silva played on to her stumps while trying to cut a ball close to her body. At 32 for eight, being bowled out for a sub-50 total was very much on the cards, but Ranaweera saved them from that ignominy with an unbeaten 18 off 22 balls.

The Indians bowled with discipline but poor shot selection contributed more to Sri Lanka's steep slide. After a memorable win over Pakistan in the semifinals, it seemed the occasion got the better of Sri Lanka.

India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the run chase. However, both the batters did well in the tournament, with Shafali getting back to form and Jemimah making a successful comeback from injury.

The elegant Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Smriti's effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a maximum off Oshadi Ranasinghe.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.

The Indians took a lap of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and, in a fine gesture, got clicked with the entire groundstaff after their triumph, which was witnessed by a sizeable turnout.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2022

umarkhalid.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activist and former student leader Umar Khalid in the alleged Delhi riots conspiracy case.

"There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed," said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Umar Khalid was arrested two years ago in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar had on September 9 reserved its order on the plea.

Khalid had argued that neither did he have a “criminal role” in the violence in North-east Delhi nor any “conspiratorial connect” with the other accused in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.