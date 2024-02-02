  1. Home
  2. Indian-origin student Shreyas Reddy, 19, found dead in US; 4th case in a month

February 2, 2024

New Delhi, Feb 2: An Indian origin student was found dead in the US on Thursday in the fourth incident this year and the third in a week.

19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger was a student at the Linder School of Business in Ohio. Officials said that Shreyas' parents stay in Hyderabad, but he had an American passport.

Authorities have ruled out any foul play or a possibility of a hate crime in the case.

The Indian Mission in New York has expressed anguish and said a probe is on to establish the cause of Beniger's death.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them," the Indian Consulate in New York posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, Neel Acharya - a student at Purdue University - was found dead. Acharya was reported missing by his mother on Sunday. Hours later, a body was found on the university campus and was identified as that of Acharya.

His mother Gaury had sought help to find him in a post on social media. According to her, he was last seen by an Uber driver who dropped him off at the campus.

In another case, Vivek Saini - a resident of Haryana's Panchkula - was hammered to dead by a homeless man in Georgia's Lithonia on January 16.

Vivek Saini, who was pursuing an MBA degree in Georgia's Lithonia, worked part-time at a convenience store that sheltered a homeless man Julian Faulkner. Saini had reportedly given the man chips, water and even a jacket from time to time. 

On January 16, the 25-year-old reportedly refused to give Faulkner free food, and this led to the frenzied attack; the man hit the student 50 times, the police said.

Another Indian student, Akul Dhawan, was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in January.

The 18-year-old's autopsy suggested that he died from hypothermia.

However, Dhawan's parents have filed a complaint, accusing the university's police department of negligence and inaction after Akul Dhawan was reported missing. "This is bizarre, that a kid is never found who was just less than a block, like one minute away, sitting there, dead, frozen to death," his father Ish Dhawan said.

There are over 300,000 Indian students in the US. Just in the last two years, 200,000 students have been issued US visas, with a huge influx after Covid.

Experts say mental stress, loneliness and exposure to substance abuse becomes deadly in many cases.

January 20,2024

Amid an ongoing genocidal war by the Israeli regime against the Gaza Strip, the United Nations says the regime's forces likely detained thousands of Gazans during the onslaught, subjecting them to torture and humiliation.

Ajith Sunghay, the UN's human rights representative in the Palestinian territories, made the remarks to a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, speaking via video-link from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"They described being beaten, humiliated, subjected to ill-treatment, and to what may amount to torture. They reported being blindfolded for long periods -- some of them for several consecutive days," he said.

Sunghay provided the information after talking to several released detainees, who said they had been held by Israeli forces at unknown locations for a period of 30 to 55 days.

"One man said he had access to a shower only once during his 55 days in detention. There are reports of men who were subsequently released, but only in diapers," he added.

The people thus detained spent their detention without access to either their families, lawyers or effective judicial protection, the UN official noted.

Nearing 24,800 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been killed so far in the Israeli military campaign that began on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance movements.

'Horrific conditions'

The men Sunghay spoke to typically reported being taken to a place of detention in Gaza, blindfolded for hours and then taken, mostly unclothed, to another detention center likely within the occupied Palestinian territories.

"The detention conditions are horrific, overall," he said.

After arriving at detention centers, the detainees would be profiled, categorized, and some interrogated, Sunghay noted.

They were not told of their impending release, but were blindfolded and dropped at the Kerem Shalom crossing point, without the clothes, possessions and cash they had on them when arrested, the official concluded.

February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A group of fishermen on board of a trawl boat was assaulted and looted by another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat mid-sea around 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House of Udupi district on January 30 at 5 am.

Five fishermen identified to be Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raguramaiah, Shivaraj and Sheenu— of a trawl boat were injured after another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat allegedly assaulted them.

In a complaint to Kaup police, complainant Mahammed Mustafa Basha (43) from Bunder in Mangaluru said that he owned 'Mirash- II IND-KA01-MM-2497' registered trawl boat. 

The boat had left for deep sea fishing on January 27 with fishermen Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raghuramaiah, Shivaraj, K Sheenu, Elumale, Chikkodi, and Raju— all from Andhra Pradesh on board from Mangaluru fisheries port.

In his complaint, Basha said that the incident occurred when they were returning to Mangaluru with a fish catch. When the trawl boat was situated 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House, a purse seine boat named 'Hanuma Jyothi' with 15 to 20 men on boat approached them. Later, seven to eight men from the purse seine boat allegedly entered Basha's trawl boat and took away fish boxes and loaded it to their boat.

Basha has further alleged in the complaint that fishermen identified as Sheenu and Raghuramaiah were allegedly taken away in a traditional boat by about seven members. Later, those in the purse seine boat assaulted six members who were on trawl boat. In the meantime, the two fishermen who were taken away were brought back to the trawl boat.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants escaped with four mobile phones and 12 boxes of fish worth Rs 2 lakh. Kaup police have registered a case under IPC sections 395, 397, 323, 324, 326 and 149 and an investigation is in progress.

January 26,2024

A 17-year-old Pre-University student belonging to a Dalit community was assaulted by a gang of Hindutva activists over a WhatsApp status, in Congress ruled Karnataka. 

The attackers were reportedly enraged over the victim 'belittling Rama'.

The boy, had put up a WhatsApp status which contained images of Dr BR Ambedkar along with Hindu deities Rama, and Hanuman, according to a police complaint

The victim was reportedly forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at a local temple in Humnabad, Bidar district, on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"When I was coming back from college, they stopped me and said that I had posted a status insulting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. When I told them that I did not do anything wrong, they grabbed me and made me sit inside an autorickshaw," the Dalit boy said in his complaint to the police.

"Then, they dragged me to the Hanuman temple near Kullur bridge, assaulted me and forced me to chant Jai Sri Ram. They took me inside the temple and made me apologise," the complaint read.

The victim is a resident of Hunasagera village in Humnabad taluk.

Followed by the complaint, Humnabad police on Tuesday registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four accused, residents of Humnabad town -- Abhishek, Retesh Reddy, Sunil Reddy, and Abhishek Telanga -- were arrested the same day.

