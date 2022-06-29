  1. Home
  Indian Rupee hits record low of 78.96 against US dollar in early trade

Indian Rupee hits record low of 78.96 against US dollar in early trade

News Network
June 29, 2022

New Delhi, June 29: The rupee depreciated 11 paise to a record low of 78.96 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 78.86 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.96—its all-time low level, registering a fall of 11 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against the US dollar.

The rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Wednesday as renewed focus on the weak economic outlook prompted losses on Asian currencies and shares, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be present to curb volatility, but the strength of crude oil could cap appreciation bias," Iyer said, adding that the range for the rupee on Wednesday is 78.50-79.10.

The rupee has lost 1.87 per cent so far this month and has eroded a staggering 6.28 per cent since the start of this year.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.88 per cent to $116.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 104.42.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 474.05 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 52,703.40, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 137.75 points or 0.87 per cent to 15,712.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,244.44 crore, as per stock exchange data.

News Network
June 27,2022

doctormissing.jpg

Bengaluru, Jun 27: A doctor in Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been incommunicado since June 20, post which his family lodged a complaint with the state Police on Monday.

The panicked family members of Chandramohan, a doctor from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, lodged a missing complaint in this regard with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, Chandramohan, who used to go for bike expeditions, had started off for Himalayan expedition on bike from Bengaluru. Investigation is on.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 27,2022

aboobakar.jpg

Kasargod, Jun 27: In a gruesome incident, a non-resident Indian youth, who had just returned from a Gulf country, was abducted and murdered by a gang of miscreants yesterday at Bandiyod in Kasragod district. The abductors then dispatched body to a hospital in an ambulance.

The victim has been identified as Aboobakar Siddeeq (32), a resident of Sitangoli Mugu. The reason for the brutal murder is said to be financial dispute. 

Aboobakar had returned from Gulf on June 25. The next day, i.e., on June 26 afternoon, he was abducted by a two miscreants in a car. By night, the abductors dispatched him to a hospital in Bandiyodu in an ambulance. 

After confirming that the youth was brought dead, the hospital authorities brought the issue to the notice of jurisdictional Kumble police. 

The body was later sent to Kasargod general hospital for post mortem. It is learnt that there were multiple injuries on the body. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Details awaited.

News Network
June 20,2022

traffic.jpg

New Delhi, June 20: Parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday as the traffic police closed off several roads in view of a call for Bharat Bandh, and the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed at the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and Delhi-Gurugram border.

Long queues of slow-moving vehicles were seen in these areas.

Some commuters took to Twitter to share their plight.

While one commuter said he had been stuck in traffic for almost 30 minutes and was running late for the office, another asked people to avoid the Anand Vihar-Sarai Kale Khan stretch.

The Delhi Traffic Police, however, said their teams have been deployed at various spots to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment have been going on in several parts of the country. Reportedly, some groups have given a call for a Bharat Bandh in some states to protest the scheme.

The Congress had announced on Sunday that lakhs of party workers will continue peaceful protests on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath scheme and Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

In a series of tweets, the traffic police informed commuters about road closures.

Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it added.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.

The ED probe against Gandhi, who appeared before the agency for the fourth time on Monday, pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. 

