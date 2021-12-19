  1. Home
India’s active Covid caseload continues to decline; Omicron detected in 11 states so far

News Network
December 19, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 19: India logged 7,081 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 83,913 according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The country also reported 7,469 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 4,77,422 with 264 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 126 on Saturday after Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively, while three more persons in Maharashtra also tested positive for the variant.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (43), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (8), Gujarat (7), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

News Network
December 9,2021

Banda, Dec 9: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of 50 cows and other cattle from a 'gaushala' in Naraini here.

The action against Amar Bahadur, the executive officer of Naraini Nagar Panchayat was taken on Wednesday night after chief development officer Ved Prakash Maurya, who was asked to investigate the case, submitted his report to the district magistrate.

Rajkaran Kabir, the BJP MLA from Naraini constituency, who had alleged that 50 cows and other cattle from the gaushala were buried alive in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, said the probe report was "misleading".

He said the executive officer was made a scapegoat and alleged the involvement of the sub-divisional magistrate.

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary gaushala in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary gaushalas on Saturday.

On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper. 

News Network
December 6,2021

waseemrizvi.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 6: Controversial ex-Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who was recently excommunicated from Islam by the Shia clerics, converted to Hinduism on Monday.

Rizvi, who was often in the news for criticising the Sharia and Muslim clerics and was considered close to the BJP, converted at a temple at Dasna in UP's Ghaziabad district. Rizvi later said that he had changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

Rizvi converted amid chanting of Vedic mantras and rituals performed by the head of the Narsimhananda Sarswati temple.

Speaking to reporters after converting, Rizvi alias Jitendra said that the 'Sanatan Dharma' was the 'best' religion in the world. "I have been excommunicated from Islam...the Muslim clerics had issued fatwa to behead me. I am free to convert to any religion I wish, and no one should have any objection to it," he added.

Rizvi had recently released his will stating that he wished to be cremated and not buried after his death. "I would like to be cremated in accordance with the Hindu traditions," he had said in his Will.

Rizvi had earned the wrath of the Muslim clerics after he had sought removal some couplets of the Quran and filed a petition in the court claiming that they were against the humanity as they supported terrorism.

Although his petition was rejected by the court, he authored a book on Islam in which he did not include 26 verses of the Quran. A police complaint was also filed against Rizvi by AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi in Hyderabad in this regard.

News Network
December 15,2021

groupcaptain.jpg

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that killed 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Singh, who was injured severely in the military chopper crash, was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. He was a Wing Commander at that point of time.

A pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft Squadron, he was flying a system check sortie in the LCA after major rectification of the Flight Control System and pressurisation system (life support environment control system). During the sortie, the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.

He correctly identified the failure and initiated a descent to lower altitude for landing. While descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits.

Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extremely life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skills. Soon thereafter, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching.

Under such a scenario, even though the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft, Singh displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft despite the potential threat to his own life. He went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks, the IAF had stated in the citation.

As he was able to land the aircraft, it allowed the engineers to carry out an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence.

Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on ground. For such an exceptional act of gallantry, he was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.

