India’s active covid caseload dips to 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

New Delhi, Sep 27: India on Monday reported 26,041 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,36,78,786.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India's active caseload stands at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days. More than 86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.