  India's active covid tally jumps 1.25 lakhs with 18,840 new cases; 43 deaths

India’s active covid tally jumps 1.25 lakhs with 18,840 new cases; 43 deaths

July 9, 2022

New Delhi, July 9: India logged 18,840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - marginally higher than the 18,815 reported Friday - taking the country's cumulative caseload cases past 43.6 crore, health ministry said Saturday morning. 

There were also 43 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours - 38 yesterday - and over 5.25 lakh have died of the virus so far. Further, 16,604 people were declared to have recovered from the infection and national active cases have now crossed 1.25 lakh.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 per cent, the data showed. The health ministry bulletin further stated that more than 1.98 billion doses of vaccines - first, second and boosters - have been administered across the country so far.

On Friday, India recorded 18,815 coronavirus infections and 38 deaths.

Among states, Kerala continues an unwelcome leader - over 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, daily Covid cases have now breached the 1,000-mark.

Bengal and Delhi have also shown a Covid surge over the past week.

India's Covid tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. In May last year, it crossed the grim milestone of two crore and in June over three crore. Covid infections in India crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

July 5,2022

Tejasvi-Surya.jpg

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the demonstration outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on March 30, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the questioning was done nearly 10 days ago. The police had issued notice to the BJP leader under CRPC 41, responding to which Surya had said that when he returns to Delhi, the police can question him.

The police questioned Surya in his government house on the Ashoka road in the last week of June. He was also shown the CCTV footage in which the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha were seen demonstrating against the chief minister outside his residence.

Notably, the police have already arrested eight workers of the organisation.

A protest was started by around 150-200 protesters of BJP Yuva Morcha on March 30, outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised.

The police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot.

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Kejriwal's house Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that "Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM."

He added, "Due to Aam Aadmi Party's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence and intended to kill Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, "Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:"

He further added, "BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism."

July 4,2022

Bengaluru, July 4: Karnataka High Court Justice H.P. Sandesh on Monday lashed out at the authorities saying that he received a transfer threat as a result of his remarks against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

While looking into the bail plea of the accused who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe at the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner's office, Justice Sandesh said that he is ready to be transferred.

"I am ready for it for the good of people. Your ACB ADGP (Seemanth Kumar Singh) seems to be a powerful person. Somebody has told me this to my colleague. I have been informed about it by a judge. The threat of transfer will be recorded in the order," Justice Sandesh stated.

"I don't fear anyone. I am ready to bell the cat. I have not accumulated property after becoming a judge. I don't care if I lose the position. I am the son of a farmer. I am ready to till the land. I don't belong to any political party. I don't adhere to any political ideology," he remarked.

The counsel for the government in the case informed the bench headed by Justice Sandesh that the information regarding 'B-reports' (closure reports) had already been given to the division bench.

Earlier, the bench had directed the authorities to submit all closure reports filed till date. The court had underlined that the ACB had been turned into a collection centre. Closure reports are filed on those who were caught red-handed taking bribes, the bench stated.

"The second accused in the DC office raid case was appointed on a contract basis for the job of collection of money. You have been filing B-reports on those who were caught red-handed. Why are you not furnishing details to me, while the information has already been given to the division bench?" Justice Sandesh questioned the counsel for ACB.

"Are you protecting the public or tainted persons? The black coat is not for the protection of the corrupt. Corruption has become cancer and it should not reach the 4th stage. The officers are being extorted after threatening them with search warrants," Justice Sandesh noted.

"What should be done when the fence eats up the crop? The service records of ACB ADGP have not been produced before the court. You have reached a stage of issuing threats to the judge. The whole state is mired in corruption. If Vitamin M (money) is there, you (ACB) will protect anyone," he said.

The bench directed the DPAR Secretary to present before the court. The ruling BJP had transferred Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner J. Manjunath following the previous observation by the bench. 

