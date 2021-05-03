  1. Home
  2. India's covid-19 tally nears 2-crore mark with over 3.6 lakh new cases; 3,417 deaths in 24 hours

coastaldigest.com news network
May 3, 2021

New Delhi, May 3: India's coronavirus tally neared the two-crore mark with 3,68,147 new cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 2,18,959 with 3,417 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The infection tally rose to 1,99,25,604, while the active cases crossed the 34-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases stood at 34,13,642, accounting for 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,62,93,003, while the case fatality rate stands 1.10 per cent, the data stated. 

News Network
May 1,2021

Narsinghpur, May 1: A truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore was left parked for nearly 12 hours after its driver went missing under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was left abandoned for nearly 12 hours in Kareli area, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said.

The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when the police were informed that a truck, with a mention of vaccine- manufacturer Bharat Biotech on it, was parked near Kareli bus stand, around 16 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

According to the police, the truck contained 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore.

"We contacted the transport company TCI of Gurgaon and informed them about the driverless truck. The company also got worried when they couldn't contact the driver after finding out the GPS system that the vehicle remained stationary at Kareli," Shrivastava said.

The company then arranged for another driver and the truck set off for Karnal at 8 pm, he said, adding that the driver Vikas Mishra is still missing.

"We tracked down his phone at a place 16 km from the spot. As the engine of the vehicle was on, its refrigerator with vaccine doses was functioning. So, I feel that vaccines were safe," he added.

When asked if incidents of truck loots had been reported on the route in the past, Shrivastava said road robberies are almost naught in the region.

News Network
April 19,2021

New Delhi, Apr 19: Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021, an official statement said.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for entities other than those coming through the central government channel.

The private Vaccination providers would need to transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, that is everyone above the age of 18, the statement added.

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population -- healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decision to allow vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," it added.

News Network
April 28,2021

kejrigov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.  

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy".

