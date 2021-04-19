  1. Home
India’s covid crisis worsens with record 2.73 lakh single-day cases, 1,619 deaths

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 19: A record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,50,61,919, while active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This is the fifth straight day that India recorded more than 2 lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases stand at 19,29,329, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated. 

News Network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is planning to hold a Vishwa Beary Sammelana (World Beary Convention) in Dubai in September 2021, according to the academy president Rahim Uchil. 

A final decision in this regard would be taken only after the formation of a reception committee which would take stock of the covid situation before obtaining formal green signal from the government, he said. 

He said the reception committee would comprise of prominent Beary personalities from around the world.  

Mr Uchil clarified that the Academy doesn’t intend to obtain funds for the proposed event from the government amid covid crisis. Instead, the convention would be organised in association with private organisations. 

The annual awards of the Academy would also be conferred in the same event. 

Abdul Gaffar Bolar
 - 
Thursday, 8 Apr 2021

It never benefits the middle class and poor people

News Network
April 4,2021

Mumbai, Apr 4: As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced a week-end lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual.

The new set of guidelines will come into force at 8 pm on Monday night.

There would be a 8 pm to 7 am night curfew in the state, while throughout the day prohibitory orders would be in place.

The weekend curfew would commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays.

Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

The situation would be reviewed again on 15 April after which the future course would be taken. 

Over the last two days, Thackeray held wide ranging consultations with a cross section of society and also spoke to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Manjeshwar, Apr 19: A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding bus knocked his motorbike down at Hosangadi Pete near Manjeshwar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Paivalike Beedubail. 

While the bus belonging to Kerala State Road Corporation was plying from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, the motorbike was too heading to Kasaragod from Talapady.

It is said that the bus hit the motorbike from behind while trying to overtake another vehicle.  The intensity was such that the rider died on the spot. 

Manjeshwar police have seized the bus and registered a case in this regard.

