India’s covid tally crosses 2 crore-mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases; 3,449 deaths in a day

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Any public programme or celebration would be considered illegal in Dakshina Kannada now if they organizers failed obtained passes from their respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats in advance.

K V Rajendra, the deputy commissioner has made it compulsory for all to obtain passes before organizing any event in the wake of mounting covid cases in the coastal district.

Passes will be issued by ULBs or GPs based on the number of participants, and it should be as per the fresh covid guidelines issued by the government.

The maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds is 200 and only 100 guests in a hall. Other functions like birthdays should be limited to participation of 50 people in open spaces and 25 in closed places.

While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places. While 200 people may gather in political and other public programmes, religious rituals are prohibited as per the decision taken by the government.

Accordingly, passes will be issued by the commissioner of MCC in case a programme is scheduled in the city limits. Meanwhile, chief officers of other ULBs and panchayat development officers of GPs have been authorised to issue passes in their jurisdictions.

The DC has warned that the cases would be registered under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), Disaster Management Act and sections 51 to 60 of IPC if the order is violated.