  2. India's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 84K

News Network
February 7, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 7: India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported across the nation, taking the Covid-19 toll to 5,02,874.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 11,08,938, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.25 per cent.

January 31,2022

New Delhi, Jan 31: Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent decline, showing that the Covid-19 pandemic hit economy did not perform as badly as was initially worked out.

As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 on account of the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

The National Statistical Office has also revised downward the real GDP growth number for 2019-20 to 3.7 per cent as against the earlier estimate of 4 per cent.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20," National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

Under the first revision released in January 2021, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 was pegged at Rs 145.69 lakh crore, showing growth of 4 per cent during 2019-20.

"In terms of real GVA (gross value added), i.e., GVA at constant (2011-12) basic prices, there has been a contraction of 4.8 per cent in 2020-21, as against growth of 3.8 per cent in 2019-20," NSO stated.

During 2020-21, the growth rates of the primary sector (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary sector (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary sector (services) have been estimated as 1.6 per cent, (-)2.8 per cent and (-) 7.8 per cent as against a growth of 1.9 per cent, (-) 6.8 per cent and (-) 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous year.

Nominal Net National Income (NNI) or NNI at current prices for the year 2020-21 stands at Rs 171.94 lakh crore as against Rs 177.17 lakh crore in 2019-20, showing a contraction of 2.9 per cent during 2020-21 as against growth of 6 per cent in the previous year, it stated.

Per Capita Income i.e. Per Capita Net National Income at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,32,115 and Rs 1,26,855 respectively for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21, it stated.

January 31,2022

nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

