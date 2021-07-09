  1. Home
  India's daily covid deaths jump to 1206; recovery rate increases to 97.20%

News Network
July 10, 2021

New Delhi, July 10: India reported 42,766 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,07,95,716. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.34% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.19% which is less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.

As many as 1,206 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,07,145.

A total of 45,254 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,99,33,538. The recovery rate increases to 97.20%.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,55,033 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.48% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 37.21 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated.

The total number of samples tested up to July 9 is 42,90,41,970 including 19,55,225 samples tested on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

khanrao.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: In yet another separation of a high-profile celebrity couple, Bollywood actor, producer and activist Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao have ended their marriage.

However, they will collaborate in film projects and jointly run their NGO, Paani Foundation. The couple announced the separation on Saturday in a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 and have a son Azad Rao Khan.

Kiran was Aamir's second wife. They met on the sets of Lagaan and began their relationship. He was married to Reena Dutta earlier. They married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. They have two children — Junaid and Ira.

In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said: "In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

They said they had begun a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," they said.

They extended "a big thank you" to their families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in the relationship, and without whom they would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the statement reads.

Mangaluru, July 2: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the increase of the price of domestic LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder, former minister and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader accused the saffron party of exploiting the innocence of people. 

Addressing a press conference today, the Congress leader said that the government has put people in distress by increasing the prices of essential commodities.

“This is not a government of the people. They lack leaders with knowledge on economy and policies. This hike in LPG price will lead to inflation in the days to come. The poor, working class and students will face difficulties as prices of food items in restaurants will also increase. Where are those BJP leaders, who were protesting when the price of LPG increased by Rs 2-Rs 3 during the UPA tenure? The BJP has been exploiting the innocence of people and showing their oppression,” Khader said.

On BJP accusing the UPA government for the current crisis in the petroleum market, the MLA sought the central government to issue a white paper on it.

“They have been blaming the previous government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the nation’s due towards oil companies is just Rs 3,500 crore. Stop spreading lies and tell people how much is collected through tax on sale of fuel. Issue a white paper with details of the payment made by the government to oil companies,” Khader said.

On the arrest of social welfare minister B Sriramulu’s PA, Khader said that it was a classic example of how the BJP government functions in the state.

“The situation was similar when the BJP was in power in 2008. They are continuing to cheat people now also. How Sriramulu’s PA could cheat people without the support of the government?” Khader questioned.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

In its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the WHO said as of June 29, 2021, "96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalisations to this variant."

Given the increase in transmissibility, the WHO warned that the Delta variant is "expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months."

The world body noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus — individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic — remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant.

"Although the increased transmissibility of VOCs (Variants of Concern) means that measures may need to be maintained for longer periods of time, particularly in a context of low vaccination coverage, these measures must be targeted, time-bound, reinforced and supported by member states," it added.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

"I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far... spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Ghebreyesus had said.

He had noted that as some countries eased public health and social restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in transmission around the world.

As per latest figures, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 172 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 120 countries (one new country), Gamma in 72 countries (one new country) and Delta in 96 countries (11 new countries).

For the first time in several weeks, the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases were not reported from India.

The update noted that at 521,298, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil during the June 21-27 week, followed by India (351,218 new cases, a 12 per cent increase over the previous week), Colombia (204,132 new cases, 5 per cent increase), Russia (134,465 new cases, 24 per cent increase) and Argentina (131,824 new cases, 11 per cent decrease).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 573,000 new cases and over 13,000 new deaths, a 5 per cent and a 33 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

"There is a slight overall decrease in the number of cases reported this week, mostly due to the decrease in the number of cases reported in India," the update said, adding that a number of countries, including Myanmar (112 per cent increase), Indonesia (60 per cent increase) and Bangladesh (48 per cent increase), reported large increases in the number of newly reported cases for this week.

In the region, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (351,218 new cases; 25.5 new cases per 100,000; a 21 per cent decrease), Indonesia (125,395 new cases; 45.8 new cases per 100,000; a 60 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (36,738 new cases; 22.3 new cases per 100,000; a 48 per cent increase).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (9038 new deaths; 0.7 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent decrease over the previous week), Indonesia (2476 new deaths; 0.9 new deaths per 100,000; a 39 per cent increase), and Bangladesh (624 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 45 per cent increase).

"Well into the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global situation remains highly fragile. While at the global level, trends in cases and deaths have been declining in recent weeks, there is significant variation by region, by country and within countries,” the update said.

It said in all WHO regions, there are countries reporting sharp increases in cases and hospitalisations.

There are a number of factors contributing to this, including the emergence and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2, increased social mixing and mobility, uneven and inequitable vaccination; and considerable pressure to lift public health and social measures, the WHO said.

