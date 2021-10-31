India's daily covid graph shows improvement: Latest updates

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4% lower than yesterday. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

As Delhi schools reopen, Sisodia assures ''COVID-19 protocols being followed''

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya at West Vinod Nagar to assure that the COVID-19 protocols were being followed as the schools reopened for all students on Monday.

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We''re following all COVID protocols," Sisodia told ANI. Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity from Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic became less severe.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

"I feel good coming here. Online education was also good. We are instructed to sanitize our hands regularly and maintain social distancing by the school authorities," Divya Sharma, a student said.