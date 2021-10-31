India's daily covid graph shows improvement: Latest updates

  1. Home
News Network
November 1, 2021

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4% lower than yesterday. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

As Delhi schools reopen, Sisodia assures ''COVID-19 protocols being followed''

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya at West Vinod Nagar to assure that the COVID-19 protocols were being followed as the schools reopened for all students on Monday.

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We''re following all COVID protocols," Sisodia told ANI. Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity from Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic became less severe.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

"I feel good coming here. Online education was also good. We are instructed to sanitize our hands regularly and maintain social distancing by the school authorities," Divya Sharma, a student said.

News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday claimed that the rising prices of essential commodities has not affected the common man.

"Where is the public outrage? There is no outrage," he said.

Khuba was responding to a question on rise in fuel prices at a news conference.

He maintained that the fuel hike was linked to oil bond loans imposed by the previous UPA government, a claim that has been countered by the Congress earlier. However, Khuba said the oil bonds, coupled with inflation, caused the price rise.

"There is no issue with the hike. It is only the Congress that is creating a ruckus over the issue. There is no public outcry against the hike," he asserted. "This is because the public is satisfied with the BJP government. The BJP government has controlled inflation in a much better manner compared to the previous UPA regime. People are aware of this," said Khuba, who represents Bidar in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Khuba also sought to clarify that there was no shortage of fertilisers. This follows some protests by farmers in the state over the issue. "There is no shortage of fertilisers. The government has enough stock. Farmers have been misinformed about it," he said.

He further lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for spreading misinformation. "The Congress is desperate to win the bypolls in Hangal and Sindagi, when they know that they do not stand a chance against BJP. With ulterior motives, Siddaramaiah is spreading misinformation on fertiliser shortage," he charged.

Spreading rumours about shortage when there is none will only lead to artificial deficit as farmers will start hoarding up fertilisers and middlemen will begin fleecing farmers with exorbitant prices, he pointed out.

According to government data, there is a total demand of 2.8 lakh MT until the end of October 2021 for fertilisers. This includes Muriate of Potash (MOP), Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex fertiliser and Urea. After fulfilling the demand, there is still 6.05 lakh MT of fertiliser available, according to Khuba.

News Network
October 18,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 18: The state's Covid-19 case numbers, its testing rates and vaccination figures are converging onto a new low, the latest data shows.

According to a 30-day analysis of the data from the daily Covid-19 bulletins, not only has testing hit a new unprecedented low since the start of the second wave, but resulting discoveries of new cases have also come down.

The number of doses being administered statewide has also come down dramatically. Only 1.75 million doses were administered this past week (from 11 to 17 October), which is 20.17 per cent lower than the vaccinations achieved three weeks ago (between 27 September and 3 October).

Officials said that this is due to increasing pockets of vaccine hesitancy being found across the state. They added that the vaccine rate is expected to pick up as more people become eligible for their second dose. The state’s second dose coverage hit 40.33 per cent on Sunday. 

When it comes to testing, the state conducted only 6.2 lakh tests last week, which is 18.9 per cent lower than the 7.68 lakh tests conducted a fortnight ago. 

New case numbers have also come down. The state found 2,342 new cases this past week (it had found 3,139 cases the week before that). Out of these, 326 new cases were recorded on Sunday, of which 173 (or 53 per cent) were found in Bengaluru Urban. The numbers, coupled with 380 new discharges on Sunday, leave the state’s active caseload at 9,450.

The next highest cases on Sunday were recorded in Mysuru district (42 cases), Dakshina Kannada (22 cases), and Tumakuru district (17 cases).

Death 

Four new fatalities were also disclosed in Sunday’s bulletin. Among them was an 80-year-old man who succumbed to the disease after the longest bout - a record 280 days. The patient who is from Mysuru was first diagnosed with the disease on January 6. He died on October 13 at a government hospital. He had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Child cases 

Last week, the state recorded 105 cases of pre-teens (0-9) infected with the novel coronavirus, which is higher than the 98 cases recorded a fortnight ago. In comparison, while the state recorded 379 cases of teens (10-19) this week, this is lower than the 594 cases found two weeks ago.

News Network
October 22,2021

Mumbai, Oct 22: Despite the uproar over Ananya Panday's grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), official sources hinted on Friday that there is apparently no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The sources reluctantly divulged that there are 'no traces or references' of any Marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chat in the two star kids' WhatsApp communication being scanned in-depth by the NCB.

More likely, Ananya is being questioned for her version by the NCB for some different leads it has collected in the case, but the officials declined to elaborate.

The latest disclosure comes in the wake of certain unconfirmed media reports claiming the emergence of at least three purported WhatsApp chats between the two star-kids allegedly discussing drugs, etc. which the NCB was probing now.

In a surprise addition to the ongoing investigations into the October 2 rave party raid aboard a cruise ship, the NCB 'visited' the home of Ananya Panday and slapped her with a summons.

Acting promptly on Thursday, accompanied by her father and veteran actor Chunky Panday, Ananya went to the NCB and was questioned for over 2 hours by half a dozen officials, and has been summoned again this day (October 22).

The developments came even as a Special NDPS Court Judge VV Patil extended the judicial custody of Khan and 7 others arrested on October 3, till October 30. Khan's bail plea will come up before the Bombay High Court on October 26.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Aryan in the Arthur Road Central Jail where he spent a few minutes with him, and later an NCB team 'visited' his Bandra bungalow.

This prompted the veteran Bollywood actress and TV hostess Simi Garewal, 75, to come out in indirect support of Aryan, Ananya and others vide a cryptic tweet: "In a population of 1,397,642,731 - they can only find these 6 or 8 young Bollywood stars to target for drugs??"

Meanwhile, after nabbing at least 20 people to date in the cruise ship raid case, the NCB has not ruled out making further arrests as the investigations widen and progress. 

