  2. India’s longest bridge 21.8 km ‘Atal Setu’ inaugurated. Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not

News Network
January 12, 2024

bridge.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu today. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore and is the longest sea bridge in the country.

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge. Marking the historic milestone in India's infrastructure development, the name Atal Setu also honours the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometre-long bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

The 6-lane bridge has a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. The conceptualisation of this bridge was made six decades ago with the aim of connecting Mumbai's Sewri to Raigad's Chirle.

With the help of the country's longest bridge, the journey between the two locations will be shortened from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

What's allowed

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What's not allowed

The police, on Wednesday, informed that motorbikes, auto rickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said on Wednesday. There will also be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

An official informed that the Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.”

Key points 

1.    Building the Atal Setu aims to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

2.    According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the travel time between Sewri and Chirle will now be reduced from 61 minutes to less than 20 minutes.

3.    It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

4.    Travellers will be charged ₹250 for a one-way toll for the bridge. The charges for the return journey and frequent commuters will vary.

5.    The toll charge may be revised after a year following a review.

6.    The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers has been kept at 100 km/hour. Two-wheelers, tractors and autorickshaws would not be allowed on the bridge.

7.    Nearly 70,000 vehicles are expected to run across the bridge daily.

8.    The bridge weighs 17 times the weight of the steel used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower.

9.    Apart from reducing the travel time, the actual potential of the Atal Setu will be unveiled after the completion of projects including the Eastern Freeway-Marine Drive tunnel, Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, Chirle-Palaspe connection with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as well as the Navi Mumbai international airport.

News Network
January 9,2024

gazajourno.jpg

The United Nations has sounded a serious alarm about the high number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime's genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The warning came on Monday, just one day after two journalists died in an Israeli strike on their car in the southern part of Gaza.

The journalists, who have been identified as Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh, the son of al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya, were killed in the city of Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Hamza and a group of journalists were en route to the Moraj area northeast of the city of Rafah, which was designated a "humanitarian zone" by the Israeli army but has experienced recent bombings.

"Very concerned by high death toll of media workers in Gaza," the UN rights office said in a post on X social media platform.

It added that killings of all journalists in Gaza “must be thoroughly, independently investigated to ensure strict compliance with international law, and violations prosecuted."

"…what we know is that many of them (journalists) have died and we have repeatedly called for their profession to be respected, so that they are able to do it freely and in safety," Florencia Soto Nino, a deputy spokeswoman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Monday.

A US-based rights advocacy organization said in late December 2023 that the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the most dangerous situation for journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the first 10 weeks of the regime’s genocide were the deadliest recorded ever for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also filed its second complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza.
The Paris-based press freedom group filed the lawsuit in late December, asking the court in The Hague to investigate the deaths of seven Palestinian journalists who were killed in Gaza from October 22 to December 15.

The group said in a statement that according to the information it collected, “these journalists may have been deliberately targeted as journalists.”

According to the latest figures, nearly 110 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli regime launched its military aggression against the territory on October 7.

The regime's genocide in Gaza has so far killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while leaving nearly 59,000 injured. 

News Network
January 4,2024

iranblast.jpg

Hundreds of people have been killed and injured in two terrorist blasts near the burial site of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

The explosions on January 3 left 103 people dead and 211 more injured, state media reported.

Medical services said the death toll is expected to rise as ambulances were taking the wounded to hospitals, with Babak Yektaparast, deputy head of Iran's Emergency Organization, saying that some of the injured are in critical condition.

According to IRNA, the first explosion occurred some 700 meters from the grave of General Soleimani and the second one about one kilometer away.

Tasnim news agency cited unnamed sources as saying that two bags loaded with explosives which were remotely detonated caused the explosions. IRNA also quoted an informed source as saying two bombed bags detonated by remote control caused the explosions.

The first explosion occurred at 14:50 local time. The second one took place 10 minutes later, according to Kerman Mayor Saeed Tabrizi, ISNA reported. 

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said three rescuers were killed by the second blast.

Some people were injured during a crowd crush following the first explosion. Officials say all the injured have been transferred to hospitals and the situation is under control.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Iranian cabinet of ministers has announced a day of national mourning on Thursday. 

Crushing response

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told the Islamic Republic of Iran’s News Network that a crushing response will soon be given to the culprits.

He said the bombing attacks were a continuation of various plots to kill innocent civilians at ceremonies across the country, many of which had been foiled by Iranian security services.

He said the situation is now under the control of security forces.

According to the minister, most of the fatalities were caused by the second blast. An investigation into the blasts has been launched and further details will be announced by officials as soon as possible, Vahidi noted. 

Who is behind attacks?

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei vowed the perpetrators and those responsible for the attack will be swiftly hunted down and brought to justice. 

Without directly mentioning the name of United States, he blamed the attacks on terrorists backed by the “world arrogance” who harbor deep grudges against General Soleimani, saying they’ve chosen to take revenge on the people after their various plots to insecure the country were foiled.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

In less than a week after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that required the government to expel all US-led foreign forces from the country.

The IRGC also targeted the US-run Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar with a wave of missile attacks in retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani.

One of the worst in Iran 

The Wednesday attack was one of the worst in Iran, which has seen similar attacks claimed by various terror groups, including Daesh and the Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl.

In September, Iranian media reports said a key Daesh-affiliated operative in charge of carrying out terrorist operations in Iran had been arrested in Kerman.

Back in July, Iran's intelligence ministry said it had disbanded a network that it said was linked to Israel's Mossad and which had been plotting terrorist operations across Iran, including in Kerman, according to IRNA.

IRNA said the alleged plots included "planning an explosion at the tomb" of General Soleimani as well as targeting other public gatherings.
In 2022, Daesh claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a shrine in Iran’s city of Shiraz, which killed 15 people.

Earlier attacks claimed by the group include deadly twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

In 2019, a car bombing of an IRGC bus killed 27 troops in southeastern Iran. It was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl, a terror group formed in 2012.

News Network
January 10,2024

CEO.jpg

Panaji: The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official said on Wednesday.

The post-mortem has revealed the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials.

The accused woman, Suchana Seth, allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said.

She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that during the inspection of the service apartment room where the woman stayed, they found two empty bottles (one big and another small) of a cough syrup.

"The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," he said.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said.

Enquiries with the service apartment staff revealed the woman had asked them to buy a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she was having cough, he said, adding the bigger bottle might have been carried by her.

"It looks like a pre-planned murder," the official said.

According to police sources, the accused has denied her involvement in the crime during the interrogation and claimed the child was already dead when she got up from sleep.

"We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this," a senior police official said.

Seth checked in the service apartment on January 6 and stayed there till January 8 before leaving for Bengaluru in a taxi.

Following her arrest, a court in Mapusa town of Goa on Tuesday remanded her in police custody for six days.

The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body after postmortem.

"He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's Administrative Officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. 

